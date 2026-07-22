July 23, 2026 12:06 AM हिंदी

Salman Khan says students protest in Delhi should not be hijacked politically

Salman Khan says students protest in Delhi should not be hijacked politically

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’, has urged the students to not let their ongoing protests get hijacked politically.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note saying that the protests were a peaceful movement until a few elements tried to hijack it politically.

He wrote, “It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them. I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave (sic)”.

The actor further mentioned that the current generation of students is highly motivated towards education, and will be the face of political change that India needs, and will make the country proud.

“Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud. This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system. It’s a win-win situation. Hoping n praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated. Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub (sic)”, he added.

--IANS

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