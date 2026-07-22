July 23, 2026 12:06 AM हिंदी

UTT Season 7: History-makers Goa Challengers beat UP 10-5, finish league phase unbeaten

History-makers Dempo Goa Challengers beat UP Prometheans 10-5, finish league phase unbeaten in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7 at Panaji, Goa, on Wednesday. Photo credit: UTT

Panaji (Goa), July 22 (IANS) Dempo Goa Challengers became the first team in the competition’s history to remain unbeaten through the league phase after defeating UP Prometheans 10-5 in Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7 on Wednesday. The victory capped a remarkable league campaign for the two-time champions, who defeated all six of their opponents to finish atop the standings heading into the semifinals.

Alvaro Robles and Bernadette Szocs starred once again as Goa built an early advantage before Abhinandh PB and Szocs combined to clinch the mixed doubles and seal the tie. While UP fought back through Manav Thakkar and Yangzi Liu in the closing matches, Goa's commanding start ensured they created history as the competition's first unbeaten league-stage side.

Staged under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), Butterfly UTT Season 7 features 42 players from around the world, including 14 Olympians, while continuing to strengthen the Indian table tennis ecosystem through elite competition and year-round development initiatives.

Goa made the perfect start as Robles swept aside Sudhanshu Grover in straight games before Szocs overcame a spirited fightback from Sayali Wani to double the advantage. The reigning champions then took complete control in the mixed doubles, with Szocs and Abhinandh edging Ricardo Walther and Swastika Ghosh in three tight games to secure the tie and maintain Goa's unbeaten record.

UP finished the evening with two morale-boosting victories. Manav Thakkar handed Abhinandh a second successive singles defeat after the youngster had gone unbeaten for much of the campaign, while former two-time MVP Liu recovered from dropping the opening game to beat teenage star Syndrela Das. Despite the late resistance, Goa comfortably completed a historic unbeaten league phase.

Szocs was named both the MatchIQ Player and Foreign Player of the Tie, while Abhinandh PB claimed the Indian Player of the Tie award. Robles earned the Bisleri Shot of the Tie honour.

Dabang Delhi TTC will take on PBG Pune Jaguars in the final league phase tie, with the fourth semi-final spot at stake. All Butterfly UTT Season 7 matches will be live on Star Sports Khel (Hindi), Star Sports Tamil 2 HD and Star Sports Tamil 3 HD, and streamed live on JioHotstar in Hindi, Tamil and English.

Final scores:

Dempo Goa Challengers 10-5 UP Prometheans

Alvaro Robles bt. Sudhanshu Grover 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-4)

Bernadette Szocs bt. Sayali Wani 2-1 (11-3, 9-11, 11-9)

Abhinandh PB/Bernadette Szocs bt. Ricardo Walther/Swastika Ghosh 3-0 (11-9, 11-10, 11-9)

Abhinandh PB lost to Manav Thakkar 1-2 (8-11, 7-11, 11-8)

Syndrela Das lost to Yangzi Liu 1-2 (11-10, 7-11, 6-11)

--IANS

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