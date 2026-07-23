Devoleena Bhattacharjee questions 'presence of swords' at student protest

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has questioned the nature of a student protest after sharing a social media post that showed protesters carrying swords during the protest which was initially said to be peaceful.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actress reposted a video originally shared by another user and wrote, "Student protest with Swords?"

The video post she reshared showed protesters at displaying swords in front of police personnel during the protest to scare them.

Reacting to the clip, Devoleena raised concerns over the presence of swords at what had been described as a peaceful student protest.

Meanwhile, Devoleena has been extremely vocal about the ongoing student protests in recent days. Earlier, she had questioned activist Sonam Wangchuk's protest, saying its original purpose appeared to be losing focus. She had also urged students to ensure that their movement remained centred on education and was not diverted from its intended objective.

On Wednesday, she has reacted strongly to the protest backed by Sonam Wangchuk on Monday, that turned chaotic.

The actress had taken to her social media account, expressing concern over the movement was drifting away from its original purpose.

Sharing a video on social media in which a young man was allegedly heard saying that the youth would now sit in Parliament and make decisions and that there was no need for older people, the actress penned a lengthy note talking about how things seem to be taking an unwanted turn at the protest.

Extending support to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, she had also cautioned against what she described as a shift in the movement's agenda.

On the professional front, the actress rose to fame with her stint as Gopi Bahu from the hit show, ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’. Her on-screen butter sweet equation with her reel mother-in-law Kokila was loved by many.

Devoleena also went on to participate in the reality show, Bigg Boss.

--IANS

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