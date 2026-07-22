UPT20 League: Sharing dressing room with IPL and India stars is an invaluable experience for youngsters, says Dr. Sanjay Kapoor

Lucknow, July 23 (IANS) The fourth edition of the UPT20 League begins on August 14, with Kashi Rudras taking on defending champions Meerut Mavericks in the tournament opener. The 24-day competition promises exciting cricket action and will be played across two major cities of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow and Kanpur.

This will be the first time in the league’s history that the UPT20 will be hosted in two different cities, making the season even more special for fans.

Speaking about this milestone, Dr. Sanjay Kapoor, Chairman of the Governing Council of the UP T20 League, said, “The UPT20 League has now entered its fourth season, and this year is particularly special as the tournament will be hosted across two major cities, Lucknow and Kanpur. We are expecting an extraordinary season, one that will be the biggest cricketing festival Uttar Pradesh has ever witnessed. UPT20 is not just a league; it is a celebration of cricket, youth, talent, and the spirit of Uttar Pradesh.”

“Hosting matches in multiple cities is a significant milestone for us. While it comes with logistical challenges, it also allows us to take the league closer to the people and expand its reach across the state. This year, matches will be played in Lucknow and Kanpur, while the auction will be held in Agra, which means UPT20 has already connected with three important cities of Uttar Pradesh. Our vision is to continue growing and eventually take the league to even more cities in the coming years, just like the IPL has done,” he added.

Dr. Kapoor further put his weight behind the league and added, “UPT20 is rapidly becoming one of the biggest cricket leagues in the country after the IPL, and we want it to serve as a platform that showcases the immense talent of Uttar Pradesh to the entire world.”

“The league is also a huge opportunity for young cricketers. UPT20 will be broadcast in more than 200 countries, giving players unparalleled visibility. When talent is seen by scouts, franchises, and cricket lovers around the world, opportunities naturally follow. That is why this league is so important; it gives young players a chance to prove themselves on a grand stage.”

Several cricketers from Uttar Pradesh have gone on to represent India and earn IPL contracts, and Dr. Sanjay Kapoor believes the UPT20 League provides a valuable opportunity for young players to share the dressing room with experienced stars and learn from their journey.

“For aspiring cricketers, sharing a dressing room with senior players, IPL stars, and India internationals is an invaluable learning experience. Cricket is not just learned through books or coaching sessions; it is learned through conversations, travel, observation, and spending time with experienced players who have performed at the highest level. UPT20 provides that environment, and it can play a crucial role in shaping the careers of many youngsters,” he said.

The opening ceremony and the first phase of the league will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

After that, the tournament will move to Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, which will host the second half of the season, including the knockout matches and the grand finale.

Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator are scheduled to be played on September 3, followed by Qualifier 2 on September 4.

The UPT20 League 2026 will conclude with a grand closing ceremony and the final match in Kanpur on September 6.

Fans can look forward to an action-packed season featuring 34 matches, including 13 double-header matchdays and 8 single-header matchdays. With top players from across the state participating, the upcoming edition is expected to be an exciting season.

--IANS

bsk/