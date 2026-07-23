Director Padmakumar says Nafisa Ali, despite battling cancer, is 'crying for the India that was'

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Padmakumar has heaped praise on veteran actress Nafisa Ali, saying that despite her battle with stage 4 cancer, she continues to stand for humanity, secular values and compassion.

He added that the veteran actress and activist is "crying for the India that was" once upon a time.

Speaking to IANS, in an exclusive conversation, about working with Nafisa in his upcoming film 'Max, Min and Meowzaki', the director described the actress as an embodiment of positivity and resilience.

"Nafisa embodies spirit, positivity and all the right values. She's an activist, and she's an activist for the right reasons. She's like the most secular human being you'll ever find, and she is crying for the India that was," Padmakumar said.

He added that the film brought together people who shared similar values and a common belief in humanity.

"In fact all of us are. Somehow this film brought us together. It's a coincidence, but it's also the confluence of like-minded souls because we want the world to be one of love and affection, and Nafisa embodies that. Everybody who's on this film has this need for humanity to function in a unitary manner because we are all one. Nafisa is pretty much the embodiment of that person. She's incredible, very inspiring and very uplifting," he shared.

Recalling their time on the sets, Padmakumar said Nafisa's childlike energy and sense of humour kept everyone in high spirits.

"She would play pranks, make jokes and pull somebody's leg. She was absolutely childlike, and that completely changed the atmosphere on the set," he said.

On the work front, Nafisa Ali will next be seen in 'Max, Min and Meowzaki', directed by Padmakumar. The film stars Siddharth Menon, Vidharti Bandi, Adil Hussain, Mandira Bedi, Nassar, Nafisa Ali and in pivotal roles. The film is slated for release on July 24.

Off-screen, Nafisa has remained vocal on social issues despite battling stage 4 cancer.

In recent weeks, the veteran actress has publicly expressed support through her social media posts, for students protesting over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, calling for accountability and backing demands seeking the resignation of the Education Minister.

–IANS

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