Mahat Raghavendra tells Vijay: Your magic may leave the silver screen, but it'll never leave our hearts!

Chennai, July 23 (IANS) With just hours to go for the release of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's last film 'Jana Nayagan', well known Tamil actor Mahat Raghavendra has now penned an emotional note to actor Vijay, in which he has said that the star actor-turned-politician's magic may leave the silver screen but it will never leave his heart.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a note of gratitude to Vijay for all his films which he said had filled his childhood with happiness, Mahat Raghavendra wrote, "Dearest Vijay Anna, Tomorrow, Jana Nayagan releases, and my heart feels heavy. I grew up watching you. Your smile, your jokes, and your films filled my childhood with happiness. Every release was a celebration, and every visit to the theatre felt special because you were on that screen."

He went on to say, "I write this not just as one among millions of fans, but as someone who was blessed to share the screen with you as your younger brother in Jilla. That memory will always be one of the greatest gifts of my life."

Stating that theatres would always be full and that many stars would come and light up the silver screen, Mahat said, "Many films will be made. But no one can ever replace you. The magic of watching a Thalapathy film on the big screen is something I will miss forever."

Thanking Vijay for the memories, he said, "Thank you for all the memories, the smiles, and the happiness you gave us. Your magic may leave the silver screen, but it will never leave our hearts. To us, you'll always be the one and only Ilaya Thalapathy... our forever Thalapathy."

For the unaware, director H Vinoth's 'Jana Nayagan' had triggered huge interest as it was Vijay's last film as an actor before he turned a full-time politician. It was originally scheduled for release for the festival of Pongal in January this year. However, its release had to be postponed after the film, which was sent to the Censor Board for clearance, was referred to a Revising Committee under Rule 24 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules.

The Censor Board only recently cleared the film, which was submitted to it for clearance in December last year.

'Jana Nayagan', which hits screens on Friday, boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

--IANS

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