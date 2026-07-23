Apoorva Makhija tells Shivangi Joshi Harshad is 'in love' with her, informs Shilpa Shinde's 'virginity' remarks

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) The latest episode of 'Lock Upp 2' witnessed an emotional moment after wildcard contestant Apoorva Mukhija informed actress Shivangi Joshi about conversations taking place behind her back inside the house.

Soon after entering as a wildcard contestant, Apoorva was seen chatting with Shivangi and complimenting her on her looks and said,”You are really beautiful.”

During their conversation, Harshad Chopda who was exiting the room, stepped back and remarked that he was enjoying listening to the conversation. Teasing him, Apoorva replied that “he obviously would.”

After Harshad left the room, Shivangi clarified that there was nothing between them. To which Apoorva turned to Shivangi and said, "No, no, he is in love with you. It looks as if he's really in love with you. You may not have feelings for him but he does have."

Shivangi, however, dismissed the claim, maintaining that there was nothing between them. She clarified that Harshad and she are just good friends and co-stars.

Later, Apoorva also informed Shivangi about a past week's conversation involving Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra, during which Shivangi's personal life was allegedly discussed.

Apoorva revealed that the conversation revolved around Shivangi's former relationship with actor Kushal Tandon and also included remarks about her virginity.

Apoorva alleged that Shilpa had been "character-shaming" Shivangi throughout the discussion. She further claimed that both Shilpa and Shreya disliked Shivangi.

Hearing this, Shivangi was left visibly emotional. Reacting to the alleged remarks, she said it was extremely wrong to discuss such a personal aspect of someone's life on National Television.

For the uninitiated, a few days ago, Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra were seen imitating Shivangi. Mimicking Shivangi, Shilpa was heard saying, "Oh man, mere paas toh koi secret hi nahi hai. Kitna act karun? Main bahut innocent hoon. Mujhe kuch nahi chahiye. Main virgin hoon. Main shaadi ke baad hi karungi."

(Oh Man! I don't have any secrets. How much do I act? I am very innocent. I don't want anything. I am a virgin. Will do it only after marriage)

Shreya then jokingly enacted Harshad, saying, "Shivangi, tum kya soch rahi ho?" before mimicking Shivangi's reply, "Pata nahi. Lekin jab yeh secret reveal hoga na, tab main bahut hasungi. Kyunki isme tha hi kuch nahi."

–IANS

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