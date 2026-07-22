July 23, 2026 12:05 AM हिंदी

China Open 2026: Lakshya, Sindhu and Ayush march into second round (Ld)

Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty march into second round of China Open BWF World Tour Super 750 Series event at Changzhou, China, on Wednesday. Photo credit: Badminton Photo

Changzhou (China), July 22 (IANS) Top stars Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty booked their places in the second round of the China Open with hard-fought victories in Changzhou on Wednesday.

Lakshya defeated Japan's Yushi Tanaka 22-20, 15-21, 21-14 in a gruelling match, while Sindhu got the better of her Indian counterpart Unnati Hooda 21-14, 9-21, 21-10.

Ayush, meanwhile, registered an impressive win over World No. 11 Alwi Farhan of Indonesia, prevailing 21-17, 5-21, 21-17 to move into the last 16. All three players won their respective matches in the deciding game to progress to the second round.

Sindhu carried her winning momentum into the China Open with a hard-fought opening-round victory over fellow Indian Unnati Hooda, while Ayush Shetty produced one of the biggest upsets of the day by knocking out Indonesia's World No. 11 Alwi Farhan to storm into the men's singles pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Just days after ending her title drought with a triumph at the Japan Open, Sindhu overcame a spirited challenge from 18-year-old Hooda, prevailing 21-14, 9-21, 21-10 in a contest that lasted 56 minutes.

The victory also settled unfinished business for the two-time Olympic medallist, who had been eliminated by Hooda at the same tournament last year. This time, the experienced Indian ensured history did not repeat itself, recovering impressively after surrendering the second game.

Sindhu's reward is a high-profile second-round clash against fourth seed and former Olympic champion Chen Yufei of China. The Indian will head into that encounter with confidence after defeating the Chinese star during her title-winning campaign at last week's Japan Open.

Ayush Shetty also enjoyed a memorable outing, overcoming former World Junior champion Alwi Farhan 21-17, 5-21, 21-17 to book his place in the last 16. The result marked a measure of revenge for the young Indian, who had lost to the Indonesian in the semifinals of the 2023 World Junior Championships.

After taking the opening game with disciplined attacking play, Shetty found himself under pressure as Farhan dominated the second. The Indian, however, regrouped impressively in the decider, producing a composed display in the closing stages to complete one of the standout victories of his senior career.

India, however, endured a disappointing day in the doubles events. Mixed doubles pair Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde went down to top seeds Yan Zhe Feng and Dong Ping Huang in straight games, while Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto also exited after losing to China's Xin Wa Guo and Fang Hui Chen.

In men's doubles, M.R. Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan were beaten by fourth seeds Wei Keng Liang and Chang Wang, ending India's challenge in the discipline.

Results (Round 1)

Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen bt Yushi Tanaka (Japan) 22-20, 15-21, 21-14; Ayush Shetty bt Alwi Farhan (Indonesia, World No. 11) 21-17, 5-21, 21-17.

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu bt Unnati Hooda (India) 21-14, 9-21, 21-10.

Men's Doubles: Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang (China) bt Hariharan Amsakarunan/Arjun M.R. 21-16, 21-7.

Mixed Doubles: Guo Xinwa/Chen Fanghui (China) bt Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto 21-18, 21-18; Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping (China) bt Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde 21-9, 21-16.

--IANS

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