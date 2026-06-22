Wright to rejoin Tasmania as bowling coach after Women’s T20 WC stint with West Indies

Hobart, June 22 (IANS) Damien Wright will return to Tasmania as bowling coach of the men’s team once he completes his current stint with the West Indies women’s team in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Cricket Tasmania announced on Monday.

Wright has been the assistant coach of the West Indies women’s team since January 2024 and is specialising in fast bowling. As of now, West Indies are at second spot in Group B of the Women’s T20 World Cup and are one of the three unbeaten teams in the competition.

Wright, who himself played for Tasmania, including being a part of their maiden Sheffield Shield triumph in 2006‑07, and later was a coach with Hobart Hurricanes, said the opportunity to return was deeply personal.

“Cricket Tasmania has always held a special place in my heart. The Tigers have played such an important role in my life, both professionally and personally, and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to return. I can’t wait to reconnect with the players and staff and continue to build something special for Tasmania,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Wright also worked as a bowling coach with the Punjab Kings in the IPL from March 2021 to January 2023. Salliann Beams, Tasmania’s General Manager of High Performance, said Wright’s experience across IPL, BBL and international cricket would be invaluable for the men’s set-up.

“Wright brings valuable experience having coached in some of the world’s leading T20 competitions. His background spans player development, fast bowling coaching and high‑performance environments,” she said.

Wright, though, will only work with Tasmania's Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup teams alongside head coach Jeff Vaughan. Meanwhile, Shawn Bradstreet has been appointed as the Hurricanes’ new bowling coach in the BBL, and will replace James Hopes, who has taken charge of Sydney Sixers.

Bradstreet previously held similar roles with Sydney Thunder and New South Wales, and also worked alongside Ricky Ponting at Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA.

--IANS

nr/