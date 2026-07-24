‘End of Hunger, beginning of accountability’: Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day fast after govt assurances

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving assurances from the Central government and Members of Parliament across political parties that the issue of accountability in the country’s examination system would be taken up in Parliament.

Announcing the decision on its official X handle on Friday, Wangchuk’s team said the fast was called off following commitments from the government regarding key demands raised during the protest.

“END OF HUNGER… BEGINNING OF ACCOUNTABILITY…!” the post read.

It further stated, “Sonam Wangchuk ends his fast after 26 days upon getting assurance from the government and members of parliament of all political parties that the issue of accountability in the failing examination system will be discussed on the floors of the Indian Parliament. The government also gave assurance that families of suicide victims in the recent NEET examination paper leak will be given adequate compensation and that there will be no cases registered against the peacefully protesting students and youths.”

In a video message shared along with the announcement, Wangchuk explained the developments that led to his decision to end the fast.

“On the 26th day of my hunger strike, I want to share some important information. A short while ago, Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh came here. Leaders of the Ladakh Apex Body were also present. Before that, as you know, around 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties came here, signed their support, and requested me to end my hunger strike. They assured me that the issue of paper leaks would be discussed. The same assurance was conveyed by the Union Ministers as well. Over the last few days, it took some time to receive a written commitment, and today I have finally received that written assurance,” Wangchuk said.

According to the government's statement, the Centre has responded positively to the key concerns raised by the protesters.

The government statement said, “Government is positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully in Jantar Mantar and those participating in the march to Parliament on July 20, 2026. Government has already assured a threadbare discussion to find solution to paper leak and educational reforms regarding examination in Parliament. Besides, Government is also positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks.”

Wangchuk’s hunger strike had drawn support from students, education activists, civil society groups and lawmakers from multiple political parties, who demanded stronger measures to tackle examination paper leaks and improve accountability in the country’s education system.

--IANS

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