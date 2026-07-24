'Words have consequences': Israeli FM blames NYC Mayor Mamdani after stabbing attack

Jerusalem/New York, July 24 (IANS) Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Friday strongly condemned the stabbing of two men in New York City, describing it as a “horrific antisemitic” attack and accusing New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani of contributing to an environment in which Jews are being targeted.

In a post on X, Saar expressed outrage over the incident and linked the attack to what he described as months of incitement against Israel.

“I am appalled by the horrific antisemitic stabbing attack in New York. Appalled but sadly not surprised. This violence did not happen in a vacuum. Months of incitement against the Jewish state from Mamdani have helped create a climate in which Jews are targeted,” Saar wrote.

The Israeli Foreign Minister further said, “Words have consequences.”

Calling for immediate action from the New York City mayor, Saar added, “Mamdani must end the incitement, confront antisemitism with resolve, and act now to protect the city’s Jewish community.”

He concluded his statement by saying, “Enough is enough.”

Saar’s remarks came after New York authorities announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with two separate stabbing incidents involving an Asian man and a Jewish man in Manhattan.

Earlier, New York Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch said that “two people were stabbed in separate attacks” and that both victims were taken to hospital, where they are expected to survive.

According to the NYPD, 51-year-old Raul Morales has been arrested in connection with both assaults, and “no other people are being sought.” Police said that, based on victim and witness statements, Morales allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” during both attacks, and detectives are evaluating whether the stabbings constitute a hate crime.

The NYPD also said that while the suspect had no known mental health history with the department, the initial investigation suggested that mental health may have been a factor. Authorities added that there was no known connection between the suspect and either of the victims, or between the two victims themselves.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani earlier condemned the attacks, saying he had been briefed on the “horrifying stabbings” and was relieved that both victims were in stable condition. He thanked NYPD officers for their swift response and said the department was investigating the incidents as potential hate crimes. Mamdani also stated that “These hateful and despicable attacks have no place in our city.”

The investigation into the motive behind the attacks remains ongoing, with the NYPD continuing to examine all aspects of the case.

--IANS

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