Trump says Xi to visit White House in September

Washington, July 24 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (local time) that Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit the White House in September, signalling plans for another high-level engagement between the leaders of the world's two largest economies amid strategic competition over trade, technology and security.

Trump made the disclosure while hosting the 2025 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House, mentioning the upcoming visit as he showed players around the newly renovated White House grounds and the Oval Office.

"We had King Charles here three weeks ago. We have President Xi coming in another three weeks. He's going to be coming here in September," Trump said.

The President made the remarks as he described the significance of the Oval Office to his guests.

"We're steps away from the most powerful office in the world, the Oval Office, where everything begins and ends and begins," he said.

"It's a great place to negotiate, because everyone's all discombobulated when they walk in and this is a great time for me to negotiate with them," Trump added.

Trump did not provide additional details about the visit, its agenda or whether any agreements were expected.

Earlier on Thursday, while speaking at an event on his administration's Ratepayer Protection Pledge, Trump also referred to his planned meeting with Xi while discussing competition in artificial intelligence.

"President Xi is coming over on September 24th, and we talked about it when I was over in Beijing, and we'll be talking about it again," he said.

During those remarks, Trump argued that the United States remained ahead of China in artificial intelligence and said maintaining that advantage required massive investment in electricity generation and data-centre infrastructure.

Hosting the Dodgers, Trump praised the back-to-back World Series champions and congratulated the organisation on what he described as an extraordinary achievement.

"For the first time in the proud history of this famous franchise, you are repeat champions," he said.

Trump also singled out Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani, calling him "an international legend."

"Oh, he's amazing. He's amazing. Everybody loves him," Trump said.

The President praised Ohtani's achievements as both a pitcher and hitter, comparing his rare two-way ability with baseball icon Babe Ruth.

"If you would have told me you can be the best pitcher and the best hitter at the same time," Trump said before recalling Ruth's accomplishments.

Dodgers owner Mark Walter thanked Trump for hosting the team at the White House.

"We're grateful to be here, following another incredible season with what many believe was the greatest World Series ever played," Walter said.

Winning consecutive championships, he added, "reflects the talent, determination and character of everyone in the organisation."

Manager Dave Roberts said the club hoped to become the first Major League Baseball team in more than three decades to win three consecutive World Series titles.

"We are going for a three-peat," Roberts said.

Trump later presented the team with commemorative White House challenge coins before inviting players into the Oval Office, describing it as "the most powerful office in the world."

--IANS

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