Johnny Depp turns into cantankerous Scrooge for ‘Ebenezer’ trailer: It’s good to be back

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) After a long hiatus, Hollywood star Johnny Depp is set to make his big-screen comeback with the upcoming film "Ebenezer". The makers have unveiled the film's trailer, offering audiences a glimpse of what to expect from the much-anticipated project.

The makers on Instagram shared the trailer of the upcoming film, which is directed by Ti West. The film is tagged as a dark reimagining of Charles Dickens’ classic, where Depp will be seen essaying the role of the infamous Christmas hater, cantankerous, penny–pinching, and grouchy Ebenezer Scrooge.

The over-a-minute-long trailer begins with Depp as Ebenezer Scrooge saying the lines: “It’s good to be back.” It showcases how Depp’s character is tormented by the terrifying spirits of Christmas, haunting him throughout the Christmas season.

The trailer of the film was captioned: “Bah Humbug! Watch the new trailer. Only in theatres November 13.”

The film is slated to hit the screens on November 13. Ebenezer also stars Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Charlie Murphy, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tramell Tillman, and Ian McKellen.

The film comes right after Depp’s lengthy and publicized legal battle against former wife Amber Heard. The two accused each other of domestic abuse during their relationship, and the jury later found them both guilty of defamation.

Depp has been feted with a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award as well as nominations for three Academy Awards and two British Academy Film Awards.

The star began his career as a musician performing in several amateur rock bands before making his feature film debut in the horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street. He then acted in Platoon, 21 Jump Street, Arizona Dream, What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Benny & Joon, Chocolat, Edward Scissorhands, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Alice in Wonderland and the Pirates of the Caribbean film series.

--IANS

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