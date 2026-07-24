July 24, 2026 7:48 AM हिंदी

US strikes Iran for 13th consecutive night

US strikes Iran for 13th consecutive night

Washington, July 24 (IANS) US forces launched another round of strikes against Iranian military targets on Thursday evening (local time), marking the 13th consecutive night of attacks, said the US Central Command.

The strikes began at 6:45 p.m. Eastern Time and were intended "to hold Iran accountable and diminish threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to commercial shipping," the command said in a post on X.

US forces have redirected 12 commercial vessels and disabled one from entering or leaving Iranian ports or coastal areas since resuming a naval blockade against Iran earlier this month, the command said in another post on X.

"Since resuming the naval blockade against Iran nine days ago, CENTCOM has redirected 12 commercial vessels and disabled 1 to prevent ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports or coastal areas."

Earlier on Thursday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that it had stopped three oil tankers from passing through the Strait of Hormuz, one of which caught fire after an explosion.

"Three oil tankers, provoked and tempted by the child-killing American army, were trying to pass through the mine-laid route south of the Strait of Hormuz, but after one of them exploded and caught fire, the other two quickly turned around and turned back," the IRGC said in a statement quoted by Iranian state media.

It further warned that any ship "deceived" by the United States and intends to pass without Iran's consent "will suffer the same fate."

On Wednesday (Washington time), US forces launched strikes across Iran for the 12th consecutive night.

Iranian state media reported that US missiles struck locations near the cities of Ahvaz, Ramshir and Andimeshk in western Iran, a power station near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran, and killed two people in the town of Shalamcheh on the Iraqi border,

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump told US online media Axios that he is considering restarting major combat operations in Iran, including strikes that would be bigger than the Operation Epic Fury he launched on February 28.

--IANS

rs/

LATEST NEWS

Two men stabbed in Manhattan, suspect arrested as NYPD probes possible hate crime

Two men stabbed in Manhattan, suspect arrested as NYPD probes possible hate crime

US strikes Iran for 13th consecutive night

US strikes Iran for 13th consecutive night

When Ali Fazal spoke about cutting the jugular vein of financial support from home

When Ali Fazal spoke about cutting the jugular vein of financial support from home

Glasgow rolls out the red carpet as King Charles III declares Commonwealth Games 2026 open, Mirabai and Lovlina lead India’s medal quest on Thursday. Photo credit: Glasgow2026/X

Glasgow rolls out red carpet as King Charles III declares CWG 2026 open, Mirabai and Lovlina lead India’s medal quest

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes opening remarks while addressing the media ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi on Monday, July 20, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Qamar Sibtain)

PM Modi urges Sonam Wangchuk to regain health after hunger strike

Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike after govt intervention (Photo: @Wangchuk66/X)

Sonum Wangchuk ends hunger strike after 26 days

Abhijit Vaghani explains difference between making mainstream commercial and independent music

Abhijit Vaghani explains difference between making mainstream commercial and independent music

Happy to witness a thrilling match, says Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya as India make a good start in bowls in the Commonwealth Games 2026 at Glasgow on Thursday. Photo credit: @MansukhMandaviya/X

CWG 2026: Happy to witness a thrilling match, says Dr Mandaviya as India make a good start in bowls

PM Modi announces strict anti-paper leak legislation; to be tabled in Parliament next week after today's Cabinet decision

PM Modi announces strict anti-paper leak legislation; to be tabled in Parliament next week after today's Cabinet decision

Andrey Rublev surges to dominant win over lucky loser Timofey Skatov, Portugal's Jaime Faria reaches quarterfinal of the Estoril Open in Estoril, Portugal, on Thursday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Rublev surges to dominant win, Portugal's Faria reaches QFs in Estoril