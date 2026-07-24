India levels diplomatically-worded criticism of OIC over Kashmir

United Nations, July 24 (IANS) India has levelled a diplomatically worded criticism of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for raising the Kashmir issue, questioning its locus standi in the matter.

“Cross-regional groups that are neither bound by geography nor common issues, with no direct linkage to international peace and security, may not get involved in disputes and conflicts,” India’s Permanent Representative P Harish said on Thursday.

“Such groupings lack domain expertise and regional knowledge that are critical to resolution of disputes”, he said.

He did not name the OIC, but it was clear to whom the remarks were directed.

The OIC has mentioned the Kashmir issue at several levels within its organisation, a recent one by its general secretariat last October.

Harish made the remark while speaking at the Security Council Open Debate on “Strengthening the Mechanisms for Peaceful Settlement of Disputes” in the context of Pakistan raking up the Kashmir issue.

While “established regional and sub-regional organisations could play an enabling role in resolving disputes and conflicts” and “could complement the functions of the UN”, he said, “cross-regional groups” do not fit the role.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative Asim Iftikhar Ahmad had asserted that the “Kashmir dispute” was “the core issue bedevilling peace and stability in South Asia”.

The 57-member OIC spans four continents and is focused on religious solidarity without a focus on international peace and security, therefore not fitting the criteria for involvement in regional disputes like Kashmir.

In the October statement, the OIC General Secretariat recalled the statements of the group’s various bodies like the Islamic Summit and the meeting of foreign ministers and said it “reiterates its full solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their legitimate quest for the right to self-determination".

It also called for implementation of the Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

However, the main Security Council resolution on Kashmir adopted in 1948 demanded that Pakistan withdraw its troops and citizens from the areas of Kashmir it occupies, and stop supporting those fighting there.

Pakistan has complied with neither and has gone on to support terrorism.

--IANS

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