Two men stabbed in Manhattan, suspect arrested as NYPD probes possible hate crime

New York, July 24 (IANS) Two men were stabbed in separate attacks on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, with the New York Police Department (NYPD) arresting a 51-year-old suspect, Raul Morales, in connection with both incidents.

Authorities said detectives are investigating the motive, including whether the attacks constitute a hate crime.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch said in a statement on Thursday (local time) that both victims, an Asian man and a Jewish man, were taken to Mt. Sinai-St. Luke’s Hospital and are expected to recover.

“This afternoon, two people were stabbed in separate attacks on the Upper West Side. Both victims — an Asian male and a Jewish male — were removed to Mt. Sinai-St. Luke’s Hospital, and both are expected to survive,” Tisch said in a post on X.

According to the Police Commissioner, “The NYPD has arrested 51-year-old Raul Morales in connection with both assaults, and no other people are being sought.” She added that detectives are continuing to investigate the case and determine a motive.

Tisch said that “according to victim and witness statements, Morales yelled ‘Allahu Akbar’ during both attacks. The NYPD is currently evaluating whether this is a potential hate crime.”

The Police Commissioner also said the suspect had no known mental health history with the department, but early findings point to another possible factor. “While the perpetrator has no known mental health history with the NYPD, the initial investigation suggests that mental health may have been a factor,” she wrote.

Police said investigators have not established any connection between the suspect and the victims or between the victims themselves. “At this time there is no known link between Morales and either of the victims, nor between the victims and each other,” Tisch stated.

She also praised a member of the public and responding officers for helping bring the incident to a swift end. “I want to commend the bravery of a good Samaritan who led our officers to the location where the perpetrator was hiding, as well as our NYPD cops who brought an end to the incident without further injuries,” the Police Commissioner said.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani also responded to the attacks, saying he had been briefed on the incident and was relieved that both victims were in stable condition.

“I have been briefed on today’s horrifying stabbings on the Upper West Side, where an Asian man and a Jewish man were attacked. According to witness and victim statements, the perpetrator yelled ‘Allahu Akbar’ during both attacks. I am relieved that both victims are in stable condition,” Mamdani said in a post on X.

The mayor thanked the NYPD for its quick response, noting that officers had arrested Raul Morales in connection with both assaults. He also said the department’s initial investigation suggests that mental health may have been a factor and that authorities are evaluating the attacks as potential hate crimes.

“These hateful and despicable attacks have no place in our city,” Mamdani added.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue to examine the motive behind the attacks.

--IANS

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