July 24, 2026 6:02 AM हिंदी

When Ali Fazal spoke about cutting the jugular vein of financial support from home

When Ali Fazal spoke about cutting the jugular vein of financial support from home

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Raakh’, once shared how he managed expenses after telling his family that he will take care of his own finances in the maximum city.

An old video of the actor from the ‘Cyrus Says’ podcast has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows him talking about battling financial strain after falling prey to his friend’s offer.

He said, “I called my dad, I said, ‘Listen, I'm good. I'll take care of myself. I don't need monthly allowances and all’. Big bold move. Two of us, two of my friends, me and this friend of mine, Vijay, we've decided to do that. And he's done this call as well. Apparently, he called some other friend of his. He didn't call his dad”.

The actor further mentioned, “He fully lied. He carried on getting his money monthly. So he set up this idea, make sure he's safe with the security thing and acting like this bohemian guy”.

Earlier this month, the actor penned a heartfelt note thanking audiences for the overwhelming love he received for his latest project, 'Raakh'.

Expressing his gratitude, the actor said that an artist's journey feels almost ‘complete when a character finds a permanent place in people's hearts’. Taking to social media account, Ali shared a handwritten note reflecting on the response to the heartwrenching series and his character, SI Jayprakash Jatav.

The note read, "Last few weeks I've been reading so many messages from all over and my heart is full to say the least. Thank you for watching Raakh. Thank you for accepting SI Jayprakash Jatav, with all his flaws, his presence, his fears, his silences and his few words. As actors our journey is near complete when characters find their homes in people's hearts. Its yours to keep now. Thank you for that. I'll always be grateful for it. With love, Ali Fazal”.

On the work front, ‘Raakh’ has been garnering praise from viewers, with Ali's performance as SI Jayprakash Jatav emerging as one of the most talked-about aspects of the project.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

When Ali Fazal spoke about cutting the jugular vein of financial support from home

When Ali Fazal spoke about cutting the jugular vein of financial support from home

Glasgow rolls out the red carpet as King Charles III declares Commonwealth Games 2026 open, Mirabai and Lovlina lead India’s medal quest on Thursday. Photo credit: Glasgow2026/X

Glasgow rolls out red carpet as King Charles III declares CWG 2026 open, Mirabai and Lovlina lead India’s medal quest

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes opening remarks while addressing the media ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi on Monday, July 20, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Qamar Sibtain)

PM Modi urges Sonam Wangchuk to regain health after hunger strike

Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike after govt intervention (Photo: @Wangchuk66/X)

Sonum Wangchuk ends hunger strike after 26 days

Abhijit Vaghani explains difference between making mainstream commercial and independent music

Abhijit Vaghani explains difference between making mainstream commercial and independent music

Happy to witness a thrilling match, says Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya as India make a good start in bowls in the Commonwealth Games 2026 at Glasgow on Thursday. Photo credit: @MansukhMandaviya/X

CWG 2026: Happy to witness a thrilling match, says Dr Mandaviya as India make a good start in bowls

PM Modi announces strict anti-paper leak legislation; to be tabled in Parliament next week after today's Cabinet decision

PM Modi announces strict anti-paper leak legislation; to be tabled in Parliament next week after today's Cabinet decision

Andrey Rublev surges to dominant win over lucky loser Timofey Skatov, Portugal's Jaime Faria reaches quarterfinal of the Estoril Open in Estoril, Portugal, on Thursday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Rublev surges to dominant win, Portugal's Faria reaches QFs in Estoril

Adil Hussain compares Internet to double-edged sword, says one risks being indoctrinated by algorithm

Adil Hussain compares Internet to double-edged sword, says one risks being indoctrinated by algorithm

President Murmu discusses major dimensions of bilateral partnership with Romanian counterpart

President Murmu discusses bilateral partnership with Romanian counterpart