When Ali Fazal spoke about cutting the jugular vein of financial support from home

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Raakh’, once shared how he managed expenses after telling his family that he will take care of his own finances in the maximum city.

An old video of the actor from the ‘Cyrus Says’ podcast has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows him talking about battling financial strain after falling prey to his friend’s offer.

He said, “I called my dad, I said, ‘Listen, I'm good. I'll take care of myself. I don't need monthly allowances and all’. Big bold move. Two of us, two of my friends, me and this friend of mine, Vijay, we've decided to do that. And he's done this call as well. Apparently, he called some other friend of his. He didn't call his dad”.

The actor further mentioned, “He fully lied. He carried on getting his money monthly. So he set up this idea, make sure he's safe with the security thing and acting like this bohemian guy”.

Earlier this month, the actor penned a heartfelt note thanking audiences for the overwhelming love he received for his latest project, 'Raakh'.

Expressing his gratitude, the actor said that an artist's journey feels almost ‘complete when a character finds a permanent place in people's hearts’. Taking to social media account, Ali shared a handwritten note reflecting on the response to the heartwrenching series and his character, SI Jayprakash Jatav.

The note read, "Last few weeks I've been reading so many messages from all over and my heart is full to say the least. Thank you for watching Raakh. Thank you for accepting SI Jayprakash Jatav, with all his flaws, his presence, his fears, his silences and his few words. As actors our journey is near complete when characters find their homes in people's hearts. Its yours to keep now. Thank you for that. I'll always be grateful for it. With love, Ali Fazal”.

On the work front, ‘Raakh’ has been garnering praise from viewers, with Ali's performance as SI Jayprakash Jatav emerging as one of the most talked-about aspects of the project.

--IANS

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