Vishy Anand takes charge of FIDE as interim chief after EU sanctions Dvorkovich

Lausanne, July 24 (IANS) Five-time world champion and Indian legend Viswanathan Anand took charge of the International Chess Federation FIDE as interim president after its Russian head, Arkady Dvorkovich, was placed on the latest European Union sanctions list.

In response to the invasion of Ukraine, the EU and its coalition partners have adopted an impressive range of sanctions on Russia, and on Thursday, the European Commission welcomes the adoption by EU Member States of the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, which contains 218 additional listings, including 48 individuals and 170 entities - the highest number since the war started.

The measures include asset freezes and the prohibition to make funds and economic resources available and – in the case of individuals – to travel bans.

"Today, the EU decision to include my name in the 21st sanctions list was published. I want to state unequivocally that I consider this decision unlawful and unfair, and this decision will be immediately challenged by all possible means. I am confident that justice will prevail," Dvokovich said in a statement.

In accordance with article 19.2 of the FIDE Charter, Viswanathan Anand, Deputy President of FIDE, will act as Interim President as long as Dvorkovich is subject to the restrictive measures provided by the Swiss and EU laws and regulations in force.

"However, given that until a formal court decision is rendered and/or such decision is cancelled or amended, these sanctions could hinder the stable functioning of FIDE, I have decided to voluntarily suspend the exercise of my powers and duties as FIDE President with immediate effect and for as long as I remain subject to sanctions under the EU and Swiss laws and regulations. In accordance with the FIDE Charter, the duties of the President will be assumed by the FIDE Deputy President, the 15th World Champion, Viswanathan Anand," he added.

Taking into account the Dvorkovich's statement, the FIDE Council accepted and ratified the decision of Dvorkovich to suspend the exercise of his rights, duties and prerogatives as President of the FIDE.

"Dvorkovich will not exercise the responsibilities, duties, rights and prerogatives provided by the FIDE Charter, particularly article 18 of the FIDE Charter, and other regulations as long as the measures provided by the “Ordonnance instituant des mesures en lien avec la situation en Ukraine” and the EU Regulations No 269/2014, are in force. Specifically, Mr. Dvorkovich shall not act in the capacity of “detenteur de contrôle” (“owner, holder or controller”) of FIDE or its assets," FIDE said in a statement.

Last month, Dvorkovich, who has headed FIDE since 2018, announced that he will seek a third successive term as FIDE president at the federation's General Assembly in September.

However, Vishwanathan Anand, who has served as FIDE Deputy President since 2022, said he will contest for deputy President post when federations presidential election will be held during the General Assembly at the 46th Chess Olympiad in Uzbekistan in September, with Kazakhstan Chess Federation President Timur Turlov named as the candidate for the role.

--IANS

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