'Worst example of state oppression': Rights body on Pak govt's curfew imposition in Balochistan

Quetta, May 30 (IANS) Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on Saturday strongly condemned the ongoing curfew in the Mashkai region of Balochistan's Awaran district imposed by Pakistani forces, alleging that it forms part of a wider effort "to paralyse public life".

According to the BYC, the restrictions have disrupted daily lives, confining people to their homes while denying basic freedom of movement, resulting in significant hardships for the public.

"Even on the occasion of Eid, the people of Mashkai were not permitted to purchase sacrificial animals, clearly reflecting that restrictions are being imposed not only on people's daily lives but also on their religious and social activities. Measures of this nature are continuously plunging the public into a state of fear and uncertainty," the BYC stated.

Calling the denial of access to basic facilities, including health and education, a serious "human rights violation", the BYC said that it represented "the worst example of state oppression".

"The closure of schools is affecting students' education. Similarly, patients and their families in hospitals are repeatedly facing harassment and difficulties from the forces, as a result of which patients are suffering from both physical pain and mental stress," it noted.

The BYC called on the international human rights organisations to immediately take notice of the ongoing curfew in Mashkai and other areas of Balochistan, raise their voices for the protection of the public's fundamental human rights, and play an effective role in opposing such measures.

Citing local residents, The Balochistan Post reported that the prolonged curfew in Mashkai has also led to shortages of food and essential goods.

The development comes amid growing concerns over the impact of similar restrictions and lockdown measures in recent months across Balochistan, including Noshki and Zehri, where residents cited disruptions to movement, trade and access to healthcare.

Last week, the BYC criticised the curfew in the Zehri region of the Khuzdar district imposed by the Pakistani forces, describing it as an "excessive exercise of state power".

According to the rights body, the sweeping restrictions sparked serious concerns about the treatment of civilians and the devastating impact on their social and economic lives.

"In Zehri, Khuzdar, the situation for the local population continues to deteriorate as residents face increasing restrictions and suppression by Pakistani forces. A new phase of curfew has been imposed, limiting market hours from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., while residents are strictly warned against using vehicles such as motorbikes and cars," the BYC stated.

--IANS

scor/sd/