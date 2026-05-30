Kapil Dev’s backing is a powerful statement for Indian Golf: PGTI CEO Amandeep Singh Johl

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) CEO Amandeep Singh Johl believes the association of cricket legend Kapil Dev with Indian golf has provided the sport with unprecedented credibility and confidence, while also helping strengthen its vision of producing world-class champions.

Speaking about Dev's growing role within the PGTI setup, Johl said the former World Cup-winning captain's commitment to golf sends a strong message about the sport's potential in India.

“I think that Mr Kapil Dev becoming president of PGTI is a powerful statement from a legendary sportsman that the game of golf has huge potential,” Johl told IANS.

Johl pointed out that it is rare to see a sporting icon of Dev's stature actively promoting a sport outside his own discipline as he said, “There are so many people supporting cricket, yet no sportsman has supported another game. By endorsing golf and professional golf, and by coming into the system first as a board member, then as vice president, and now taking over as vice president of DP World PGTI, he is showing his faith in the game of golf and in its growth, and that it can take centre stage.”

According to Johl, Kapil Dev's involvement has reinforced the belief that Indian golfers can compete with the world's best.

“We can produce champions who will be on the world stage. So I think it's a powerful statement from a legendary sportsman who has given confidence to the entire country that we can be the best in the world. That, in itself, is a huge thumbs up for the game of golf and for professional golf in India,” he stated.

While outlining the sport's progress, Johl also spoke candidly about the challenges that golf faces in the country, particularly in attracting sponsorship and said one of his priorities is changing the perception that golf is only for the wealthy.

“See the challenges that I'm facing, obviously, is sponsorship. Whenever I go to any organisation, any corporate, they always think that golf is already an elite sport, an elite game. Why do you need money? You are already rich people. But then I have to explain to them that golf as a sport is not elite; it is a common man's game, for lower-middle-class and middle-class people,” he stated.

Johl cited the examples of golfers who rose from modest backgrounds to achieve success at the highest level. "Last week, 10 days ago, we lost a legendary golfer by the name of Mr. Vijay Kumar from Lucknow, from a very humble background, but he went on to win the Indian Open. So people like those, Ali Shers, Rashid Khans, they are the backbone of Indian golf. And I think golf is a very humble sport."

Infrastructure, he said, remains another major hurdle to the game's growth. "The second challenge that I always face is the golf courses. Infrastructure in golf was what we had in highways before Vajpayeeji started the Golden Quadrilateral Project. Our infrastructure needs to improve in golf."

Drawing comparisons with other sports, Johl argued that better facilities directly translate into stronger results on the international stage and urged state governments to view golf not only as a sport but also as an economic driver.

“Cricket infrastructure has improved; we have started producing great cricketers. Infrastructure in hockey has improved, so we are producing good hockey players. Similarly, I feel the infrastructure in golf needs to improve. State governments, because sports is a state subject, need to come forward and say, it brings in investment, it brings in tourism, but golf is also an Olympic sport.

“So it's a triple whammy, not a double whammy. The enhancement of a state's economy, tourism, and sports. So it's a triple whammy. I feel state governments should come forward and support the game of golf,” he added.

Looking ahead, Johl highlighted a packed calendar for Indian golf, including the DP World India Championship and preparations for the upcoming Asian Games.

"Well, we've got the DP World India Championship coming into India. We've also got the Asian Games that is happening in the next few months. So our focus is on that, how to make sure that the best players are going to go play in these tournaments, give them adequate exposure, adequate practice,” he said.

The tournament is expected to attract several of the sport's biggest names to India and Johl believes the presence of elite international golfers will help elevate India's standing in the global golfing ecosystem.

"The DP World India Championship is going to attract the best players in the world. Rory McIlroy, who is a twice Masters champion, Tommy Fleetwood. And this time we are going to get many, many more. Justin Rose is coming this time. So a lot, many good players are coming.

"That is very good for India. That is very good for Indian golf because people start taking notice of India when such huge, big champions are coming into India and to the Delhi Golf Club,” he observed.

The PGTI CEO also expressed optimism about the championship's long-term future. "We are looking forward to organising this big $4 million tournament at Delhi Golf Club in October. And DP World is very keen and DP World Tour is very keen that we should extend this sponsorship for the next five to 10 years."

Away from golf, Johl admitted he has been following the IPL closely and singled out Rajasthan Royals teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for special praise. Though Rajasthan's campaign ended in Qualifier 2, the PGTI CEO felt they were unfortunate not to progress further.

"Well, I watch a lot of cricket to watch IPL. And Sooryavanshi is such a great player. We have got a child prodigy. Yesterday he hit 96 and two days before that 97. I think he is a future star of India. And Rajasthan Royals were unlucky that they couldn't win yesterday against the Gujarat Titans,” he said.

As for the IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Johl expects a closely contested battle but believes public sentiment may favour one man in particular.

"Definitely, both the top two teams have come into the finals. So it's anybody's game. It's Gujarat Titans home ground. And anybody can win. But I think the entire country is rooting for Virat Kohli before he retires to win the IPL again,” he concluded.

--IANS

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