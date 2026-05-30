From early struggles to final berth: GT’s journey to the IPL 2026 title clash

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Gujarat Titans will enter the IPL 2026 final with momentum firmly behind them after overcoming setbacks, pressure situations, and a disappointing defeat in Qualifier 1 to secure their place in the title clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Led by Shubman Gill, the Titans produced one of the most consistent campaigns of the season, finishing among the top two teams in the league stage with 18 points in 14 matches, before sealing a return to the final with a commanding victory over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

GT's campaign did not begin as planned. They suffered back-to-back defeats against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, leaving them searching for momentum in the opening weeks of the tournament.

That turnaround arrived in dramatic fashion in Delhi, where Gujarat edged Delhi Capitals by a single run to register their first win of the season. The narrow victory proved to be a turning point as the Titans quickly found their rhythm.

Successive wins over Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders helped GT climb the table and establish themselves as genuine contenders. Although Mumbai Indians handed them a heavy defeat at home and Royal Challengers Bengaluru followed with another loss in Bengaluru, Gujarat responded strongly once again.

The Titans bounced back with an emphatic victory over Chennai Super Kings before gaining revenge against RCB in Ahmedabad. Those results marked the beginning of their most dominant stretch of the season.

Gill's side then put together a series of commanding performances. They defeated Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in consecutive matches, with both the batting and bowling units making significant contributions. The victories not only secured crucial points but also strengthened their net run rate and playoff position.

A defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders briefly interrupted their progress, but Gujarat finished the league stage in style. They crushed Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs in Ahmedabad, a result that confirmed their place among the leading teams heading into the playoffs.

The Titans' first playoff outing proved disappointing as they were comprehensively beaten by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1. Chasing a daunting target of 254 runs, GT were unable to recover after losing early wickets and suffered a 92-run defeat.

However, one of the defining features of Gujarat's campaign has been their ability to recover quickly from setbacks. They demonstrated that quality again in Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals.

Facing a must-win contest, the Titans produced a composed all-round display to secure a seven-wicket victory and book their place in the final.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are again the torchbearers for the batting unit as they have both scored 700-plus runs and are among the top scorers in the IPL 2026.

While Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan are holding the key for their bowling, which has proved to be their most lethal weapon in the season. Rabada has taken 28 wickets while Rashid and Siraj have taken 19 and 18 wickets each. All-rounder Jason Holder has also taken 17 wickets in just ten games and has brought the winning momentum with him since his entry into the playing XI.

Gujarat Titans will look to use their home conditions experience and fighting spirit as they come closer to winning their second IPL trophy on Sunday.

--IANS

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