May 30, 2026 4:22 PM हिंदी

Poonam Dhillon on Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar clash: In egos, in fights the needy people should not suffer

Poonam Dhillon on Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar clash: In egos, in fights the needy people should not suffer

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon has shared her views on the highly discussed FWICE's non-cooperation movement that happened due to Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's "Don 3" conflict.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Dhillon stressed that no one should suffer due to such internal disagreements that arise because of someone's ego.

She further pointed out how industry conflicts can impact work and those involved.

Showing concern regarding how such situations can affect those working on such projects, Dillion told IANS, "They should not suffer. I would definitely say nobody should suffer because of that. So, in egos, in fights, in issues, the needy people should not suffer. Like we see, there is a war going on, who is suffering? Politicians and big leaders are thinking, but who is suffering? All around, people are suffering. So that should not happen. Same in our industry. If due to some conflict, some work gets stopped, if they suffer, then that is wrong."

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) recently issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer following his alleged last-minute withdrawal from "Don 3".

Makers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani filed a complaint with FWICE claiming to have faced a loss of approximately Rs 45 crore towards the pre-production of their movie "Don 3".

Sharing their decision to issue a Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against Ranveer, FWICE issued a statement saying, "Considering the conduct displayed towards the Federation and the stakeholders associated with the project, the office bearers of FWTCE have resolved to issue a Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against Mr. Ranveer Singh."

Ranveer's Official spokesperson also responded with another statement that read, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

--IANS

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