Farah Khan, Tanishaa Mukerji recall wrapping themselves in garbage bags during chilly 'KKHH' shoot in Scotland

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actress Tanishaa Mukerji recently took a trip down memory lane as they recalled shooting in freezing weather during the making of the iconic film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

The conversation took place during Farah's latest YouTube vlog, where she visited Tanishaa's home.

While reminiscing about old memories, Farah recalled meeting Tanishaa during the Scotland schedule of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

Speaking about the shoot of the title track, Farah recalled how Tanishaa had accompanied Kajol who was the lead in the movie.

“You came with Kajol and it was freezing cold. We were all freezing to death over there. And we were all wearing garbage bags. For some strange reason, someone said if you tie this plastic, you won't feel cold.”

Tanishaa, who had travelled from Australia where she was studying at the time, also remembered the schedule fondly.

Farah further recalled that the song was filmed near a castle in Scotland and praised the cinematography. “What a lovely song we shot. I still remember the cameraman shot the entire song with one reflector and thermocol. It was stunningly shot,” she said.

For the uninitiated, Farah Khan served as the choreographer for the songs in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', while Tanishaa's elder sister Kajol played the lead roles in the film alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Directed by Karan Johar, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was released in 1998 and went on to become one of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters. Songs such as 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai', 'Koi Mil Gaya', 'Saajanji Ghar Aaye' and 'Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana' remain popular even today.

Talking about Tanishaa Mukerji, the actress made her acting debut with 'Sssshhh...' in 2003 and later appeared in films such as 'Neal 'n' Nikki', 'Sarkar', 'Tango Charlie' and 'One Two Three'. She also gained popularity through reality shows including 'Bigg Boss'.

For the uninitiated, Tanishaa and Kajol come from one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated film families. They are the daughters of veteran actress Tanuja and the granddaughters of legendary actress Shobna Samarth.

The siblings are also the nieces of actress Nutan and cousins of actor Mohnish Bahl. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is also their first cousin.

–IANS

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