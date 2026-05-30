CUET-UG exam: TCS admits brief technical issue for delay, regrets inconvenience

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) IT major TCS said that a brief technical issue caused a delay of around two hours in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG examination in the morning shift on Saturday.

K. Krithivasan, CEO and MD, TCS, said in a statement that the issue was promptly identified and resolved by “our technical teams and the examination has since resumed without any impact to the sanctity of the exam”.

“We regret the inconvenience. Our teams are actively monitoring all systems. We remain committed to working closely with NTA to ensure seamless conduct of the computer-based tests,” said Krithivasan.

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced revised timings for the Common University Entrance Test for admission to undergraduate courses (CUET-UG) in 2026, after a "technical glitch" delayed the examination at some centres on May 30.

In a post on X, the NTA blamed its service provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), for the glitch. "M/s TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET (UG) 2026 at some centres on 30.05.2026," it said.

However, the NTA stated that the issue has now been resolved. "The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged."

It added that the morning-session candidates are being given "the full duration of the paper and may exit only after completing it". The NTA said that it sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to students and parents.

The CUET provides a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas, and help establish better connections with the universities.

The registration for CUET-UG 2026 began from the first week of April. In 2025, 13.54 lakh students had registered for CEUT-UG 2025.

--IANS

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