Ahan Shetty enjoys a 'Day out in Goa' with brother-in-law K L Rahul

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Actor Ahan Shetty enjoyed a 'Day out in Goa' with his brother-in-law, K L Rahul.

On Saturday, the 'Tadap' actor shared a couple of photographs with the cricketer on his official Instagram handle, where the two of them were seen soaking in the lush green beauty of Goa.

One of the stills on the post had K L Rahul pointing towards something, while Ahan watched with keen interest.

We could also see them simply taking a stroll down the breathtaking landscape.

"Day out in Goa (sic)", Ahan captioned the post.

The 'Border 2' actor, who is known to share a great rapport with his brother-in-law, is often seen posting such updates on social media.

For the unversed, K L Rahul started dating Ahan's sister Athiya Shetty back in 2019, and after being in a relationship for some time, the lovebirds finally tied the knot on January 23, 2023. The wedding festivities were held at Athiya's father, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's, farmhouse in Khandala.

Taking the next step in their journey together, Athiya and Rahul welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 24 March 2025.

Ahan also uses social media to shower love on his near and dear ones.

During Mother's Day this year, Ahan penned an emotional note for his mom, Mana Shetty, on social media.

He thanked his mother for her selfless love over the years in the post that went, "My biggest strength, my safest place, and the person who has loved me the most without ever asking for anything in return…Happy Mother’s Day, Mumma".

Expressing his gratitude to his mom for everything she does for him, Ahan added, "I honestly don’t know what I would do without you. Through every phase of my life, you’ve been my constant, quietly sacrificing your own comfort, carrying everyone’s worries on your shoulders, and still making sure we always felt loved, protected, and cared for. No matter how old I get, I know I’ll always need you beside me”.

--IANS

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