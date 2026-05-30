FSSAI seeks IRCTC response over alleged unhygienic catering practices on Duronto Express

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) India's food safety regulator body, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Saturday said it has issued a statutory notice to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) over alleged unhygienic handling of utensils onboard Train No. 12223 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Ernakulam (ERS) Duronto Express, following a video circulating on social media.

The notice was shared by FSSAI on the microblogging platform X, showing it took serious note of a video allegedly showing catering staff or contractual personnel washing utensils inside train toilet premises during onboard catering operations.

FSSAI said that if the allegations are found to be true, the practice would amount to a violation of hygiene and sanitary requirements prescribed under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

"The practice of washing utensils in toilet areas poses serious risks of contamination and is highly objectionable from the food safety perspective," the notice said.

The food safety regulator further stated that such incidents adversely affect public health and consumer confidence in railway catering services.

It has sought factual comments and explanation from IRCTC regarding the incident and directed it to submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR).

FSSAI has also asked IRCTC to clarify whether catering services on the train were being operated through a contractor or licensee and provide details including the contractor’s valid FSSAI licence number, wherever applicable.

In addition, the regulator sought details of corrective measures taken, action initiated against the contractor or staff responsible for the alleged violation and information regarding Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) undergone by personnel involved in catering operations.

Moreover, the notice directed IRCTC to ensure strict compliance with Schedule 4 requirements under food safety regulations to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

FSSAI said the matter should be treated as urgent and directed IRCTC to furnish its reply along with an action taken report at the earliest.

--IANS

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