Vinesh narrowly defeats Nishu 7-6; books spot in semis of Asian Games selection trials (Ld

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Vinesh Phogat continued her strong comeback in competitive wrestling by securing a spot in the women's 53kg semifinals at the Asian Games selection trials in New Delhi on Saturday. She narrowly defeated Nishu 7-6 in a tough quarterfinal, just hours after starting her campaign with a win.

Earlier, the accomplished wrestler defeated Jyoti 7-1 in her first match, marking a successful return after a turbulent 48 hours that involved both the Supreme Court and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) intervening over her participation in the trials.

Competing in her preferred 53kg category after the WFI changed its earlier ruling that limited her to 50kg, Vinesh initially showed some rust against Jyoti but gradually found her rhythm. She gained the first point with a push-out and looked to control the match through standing wrestling. The bout shifted at the start of the second period when Vinesh was put on the activity clock, prompting her to speed up the pace.

She executed a right-leg attack for a takedown and took a 3-0 lead before delivering a series of moves that showcased her defensive skills and offensive instincts. After fending off a strong leg attack from Jyoti, Vinesh took advantage of the counter to score four more points, extending her lead to 7-0. Jyoti scored a late push-out to avoid being shut out, but Vinesh comfortably claimed a 7-1 win.

The former World Championships medalist faced a tougher opponent in her quarterfinal against Nishu. Unlike her opening match, this bout remained close throughout. Vinesh edged out a 7-6 victory to secure her place in the semifinals and is now just two wins away from earning a spot at the Asian Games.

Vinesh's participation in the trials was only confirmed on Friday when the Supreme Court permitted her to compete. A bench led by Justice P.S. Narasimha noted that she deserved the chance, given her contributions to the country. Previously, the WFI had insisted she could only compete in the 50kg category, a decision she strongly opposed, accusing the federation of bias.

After discussions within the organization and intervention from WFI president Sanjay Singh, the decision was revised on Saturday morning, allowing Vinesh to compete in the 53kg trials.

In another match, Antim Panghal made a strong entry, defeating Tannu by technical superiority in just 34 seconds. If the results go as expected, Indian wrestling fans may see a highly anticipated final between Vinesh and Antim, though first, Vinesh is expected to face the well-regarded Meenakshi Goyat in the semifinals.

--IANS

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