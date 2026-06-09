Women's T20 World Cup: Vintage Perry guides Australia to warm-up win over England

Cardiff, June 9 (IANS) Ellyse Perry’s masterful 64 helped Australia secure a five-wicket warm-up win over ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 hosts England. The six-time champions chased down 158 with an impressive performance ahead of their opening game against South Africa on Saturday.

After choosing to bowl, Australia decimated England’s opening order with the returning Nat Sciver-Brunt departing for three runs to leave her side 19 for three in the fifth over. Alice Capsey and Heather Knight steadied England, with the former making 45 off 36 before being dismissed lbw by Megan Schutt.

Freya Kemp (41) and Danielle Gibson (27 not out) powered the hosts to a competitive total of 157 for six, but Australia always looked comfortable in the chase and scored runs freely.

Beth Mooney departed for 43 from 26, while Perry showed she is still an elite player, swiftly moving Australia above the run-rate. The legend departed for 64 just before Australia completed their chase with 10 balls to spare.

Earlier in the first match of the day, Radha Yadav took three wickets in an over to help India to a 26-run victory over the West Indies.

India are bidding to add the T20 crown to their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup win last year, and on this evidence, they are shaping up nicely for Sunday’s opening game against Pakistan.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma made a fast start, having been put into bat, with Mandhana departing for 39 from 23 balls inside the powerplay. Verma fell one over later for 29 with a strike rate of 223.07, and India were then reduced to 85 for three when Jemimah Rodrigues became the first of Afy Fletcher’s four victims.

The middle and lower order wobbled, but Bharti Fulmali top scored with 56 not out from 40 balls to set the West Indies 180 to win. Without skipper Hayley Matthews, who was not in the team in Cardiff, the West Indies made a strong start but tailed off.

Shemaine Campbelle retired on 25, and Deandra Dottin was dismissed one run short of a half-century. The middle order struggled for consistency, and their hopes of victory suffered a major dent when Yadav took three wickets in the 14th over, while Shreyanka Patil posted four for 36 as they fell 26 runs short.

Brief scores:

England 157/6 in 20 overs (Alice Capsey 45, Freya Kemp 41; Alana King 2/10, Megan Schutt 2/20) lost to Australia 158/5 in 18.2 overs (Ellyse Perry 64, Beth Mooney 43; Lauren Bell 2/22, Alice Capsey 1/4) by five wickets.

--IANS

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