Archana Puran Singh on her iconic role 'Ms Braganza' from ‘KKHH’: Have left her far behind, hope the public does too

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Bollywood icon Archana Puran Singh believes that while her portrayal of Miss Braganza' in the 1998 blockbuster 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' remains one of the most memorable characters of her career, she somehow now hopes audiences will eventually move beyond it and embrace her newer performances.

Speaking exclusively with IANS, Archana reflected on the enduring popularity of the beloved character and admitted that it has been both a blessing and a failure in her acting journey.

"In a way, Miss Braganza is my victory, and in a way it can also be called my failing that I have not done another character which can overshadow Miss Briganza. It means whatever you wanted to do, you did 20–25 years ago. Now you haven't done anything," she said.

The actress further added, "But if I look at it in a positive way, then yes, it was a great character created by Dharma, and Karan (Johar). And if I played it well, it has stayed in people's minds. Definitely every actor wants to reinvent themselves," she shared.

Archana believes she has taken a step in that direction with her latest project, 'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya', where she consciously moved away from the image of Miss Braganza.

"What I did in 'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya' is so far away from Miss Braganza that I hope it also leaves a mark. Every character is not popular because of your talent alone. A film becomes popular because of everyone involved. So I have left Miss Briganza far behind. I am hoping that the public will also leave it somewhere far behind," she said.

Calling the experience of working on 'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya' one of the most fulfilling moments of her career, Archana said the project reaffirmed her belief that there are still meaningful roles waiting for her.

"For me, the experience of 'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya' is so unique that when I started acting many years ago, my journey had to come to this point, and I am happy that it has reached that point."

She further expressed gratitude to the makers for trusting her with the role.

"I am very happy that I have reached a place where I can be cast by people like them. You know, when Biswapati Sarkar conceptualised a role and then thought of me as the actor to play it, I felt very happy and proud."

For Archana, being considered by creators for fresh and challenging roles after decades in the industry is a far greater achievement than merely being remembered for one iconic performance.

"After doing all that, if even in this role the creators are watching me and thinking of me, for me that is my real victory," she concluded.

Meanwhile, the actress is receiving some good reviews for her show, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya that released on OTT on July 24.

–IANS

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