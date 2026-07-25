‘A spectacular performance’: PM Modi hails para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar’s CWG 2026 bronze

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar after the Bihar-born athlete won India's first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, securing bronze in the men's heavyweight event in Glasgow. Taking to X shortly after the podium finish, the Prime Minister praised Jhandu's perseverance and said his success had brought pride to the nation.

“A spectacular performance by Jhandu Kumar, who has opened India’s medal tally at the #CWG2026 by winning a Bronze in the Men’s Heavyweight Para Powerlifting event!” PM Modi wrote on X.

The bronze medal marked India's first podium finish of the Glasgow Games, with Jhandu producing a best lift of 130.9 to finish third in the overall standings. Nigeria's Riluwan Idris claimed the gold medal with 132.8, while England's Matthew Harding took silver after recording 131.0, leaving Jhandu just 0.1 short of second place.

Congratulating the para athlete on the achievement, the Prime Minister highlighted the dedication behind the performance. He also underlined the wider significance of Jhandu's achievement, saying it would inspire aspiring athletes across the country.

“Congratulations to him. His achievement is a powerful reflection of immense strength, unwavering determination and years of disciplined effort. By overcoming every challenge and excelling on the international stage, he has made the entire nation proud and inspired countless Indians,” Modi said.

Jhandu had topped Group B ahead of Uganda's Dennis Mbaziira and Australia's Ben Wright before his lift proved good enough for an overall bronze in the combined classification.

The 29-year-old's journey to the Commonwealth Games podium has been shaped by resilience. Born in Harnaut in Bihar's Nalanda district and affected by polio since birth, Jhandu grew up in a modest household as the son of a vegetable vendor. He initially competed in para athletics in the F55 shot put and discus throw events before switching to para powerlifting in 2017 after discovering his strength during gym training.

Jhandu's medal provides India with an encouraging start to the Commonwealth Games campaign and continues the country's growing success in para sports on the international stage.

--IANS

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