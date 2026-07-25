July 25, 2026 12:34 PM हिंदी

Actor Jai meets TN CM Vijay; calls interaction a "warm and welcoming meeting with my brother"

Actor Jai meets TN CM Vijay; calls interaction a

Chennai, July 25 (IANS) Tamil actor Jai, who is known to be a self-confessed fan of actor Vijay, called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at his office and extended his heartfelt wishes.

Sources present on the occasion said the meeting was marked by warmth, mutual respect, and genuine camaraderie.

Reflecting on the interaction, Jai said, "It was a warm and welcoming meeting with my brother. I'm grateful for the time we spent together and wish him good health, strength, and continued success in serving the people of Tamil Nadu."

For the unaware, actor Jai was among those who had expressed their support to actor Vijay when his film 'Jana Nayagan' faced trouble at the time of its release.

Jai had then said that he was eagerly awaiting the day Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' released as he considered the release day of 'Jana Nayagan' as the festival day of Pongal.

Taking to his X timeline to express support to Vijay when the release of Jana Nayagan which was originally supposed to release for the festival of Pongal got postponed, actor Jai had said, "There are obstacles that are always piling up to stop you. Breaking them and coming through is not something new for you — it is just your normal way (of functioning). Like everyone else, as a fan, as a younger brother, I’m waiting as Jana Nayagan's release day is Pongal anna… @actorvijay #JanaNayagan #PongalPostponed."

Interestingly, Jai's meeting with Vijay comes a day after the latter's 'Jana Nayagan' hit screens.

On the work front, Jai will next be seen playing the lead along with Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramudu in director Aishwarya Rajinikanth's upcoming film 'Texla'.

The film went on floors with a grand pooja ceremony that was held at the Leela Palace in the city in March this year. The launch event was attended by the entire cast and crew along with a number of film celebrities including actor and director Seeman and Samuthirakani.

Sources close to the unit have told IANS that Suraj Venjaramudu would be seen playing the dad of Jai in the film. George Maryan, who was hailed for his soul touching performance in the blockbuster film 'Dragon', will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Kay Kay Menon says from 'Honeymoon Travels' to 'Farzi', genre has never bothered him

Kay Kay Menon says from 'Honeymoon Travels' to 'Farzi', genre has never bothered him

‘Trust your skills and process’: Yash Thakur recalls Gambhir’s advice after India call-up

‘Trust your skills and process’: Yash Thakur recalls Gambhir’s advice after India call-up

Shehnaaz Gill on love: Whether it's complete or not, it shouldn't matter

Shehnaaz Gill on love: Whether it's complete or not, it shouldn't matter

Archana Puran Singh on her iconic role Miss Briganza's from ‘KKHH’: Have left her far behind, hope the public does too

Archana Puran Singh on her iconic role 'Ms Briganza' from ‘KKHH’: Have left her far behind, hope the public does too

Rs 69,725 crore package strengthens shipbuilding industry, maritime financing in India

Rs 69,725 crore package strengthens shipbuilding industry, maritime financing in India

Pakistan's PPP stages rallies across Sindh over alleged water ‘theft’, threatens province-wide protest

Pakistan's PPP stages rallies across Sindh over alleged water ‘theft’, threatens province-wide protest

‘A spectacular performance’: PM Modi hails para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar’s CWG 2026 bronze

‘A spectacular performance’: PM Modi hails para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar’s CWG 2026 bronze

Rakul Preet Singh b’day pens not for mom: Thank you for believing in me before I believed in myself

Rakul Preet Singh pens b'day note for mom: Thank you for believing in me before I believed in myself

Actor Jai meets TN CM Vijay; calls interaction a "warm and welcoming meeting with my brother" (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Actor Jai meets TN CM Vijay; calls interaction a "warm and welcoming meeting with my brother"

Jackky Bhagnani pens b’day note for mother-in-law: Thank you for opening your heart to me from day one

Jackky Bhagnani pens b’day note for mother-in-law: Thank you for opening your heart to me from day one