Actor Jai meets TN CM Vijay; calls interaction a "warm and welcoming meeting with my brother"

Chennai, July 25 (IANS) Tamil actor Jai, who is known to be a self-confessed fan of actor Vijay, called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at his office and extended his heartfelt wishes.

Sources present on the occasion said the meeting was marked by warmth, mutual respect, and genuine camaraderie.

Reflecting on the interaction, Jai said, "It was a warm and welcoming meeting with my brother. I'm grateful for the time we spent together and wish him good health, strength, and continued success in serving the people of Tamil Nadu."

For the unaware, actor Jai was among those who had expressed their support to actor Vijay when his film 'Jana Nayagan' faced trouble at the time of its release.

Jai had then said that he was eagerly awaiting the day Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' released as he considered the release day of 'Jana Nayagan' as the festival day of Pongal.

Taking to his X timeline to express support to Vijay when the release of Jana Nayagan which was originally supposed to release for the festival of Pongal got postponed, actor Jai had said, "There are obstacles that are always piling up to stop you. Breaking them and coming through is not something new for you — it is just your normal way (of functioning). Like everyone else, as a fan, as a younger brother, I’m waiting as Jana Nayagan's release day is Pongal anna… @actorvijay #JanaNayagan #PongalPostponed."

Interestingly, Jai's meeting with Vijay comes a day after the latter's 'Jana Nayagan' hit screens.

On the work front, Jai will next be seen playing the lead along with Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramudu in director Aishwarya Rajinikanth's upcoming film 'Texla'.

The film went on floors with a grand pooja ceremony that was held at the Leela Palace in the city in March this year. The launch event was attended by the entire cast and crew along with a number of film celebrities including actor and director Seeman and Samuthirakani.

Sources close to the unit have told IANS that Suraj Venjaramudu would be seen playing the dad of Jai in the film. George Maryan, who was hailed for his soul touching performance in the blockbuster film 'Dragon', will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

--IANS

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