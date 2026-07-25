Pakistan's PPP stages rallies across Sindh over alleged water ‘theft’, threatens province-wide protest

Islamabad, July 25 (IANS) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the ruling party in Sindh staged rallies across the province over what it described as "theft" of water from the Indus River, threatening to intensify the agitation if its concerns remain unaddressed, local media reported.

Led by PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, the rally saw participation of party leaders, workers and women who carried placards and raised slogans such as "No to theft of Sindh's water"

Addressing the gathering on Friday, Khuhro warned that the party would launch the third phase of its protest campaign by organising divisional-level rallies across Sindh if "injustices" over water distribution persisted.

He also claimed that demonstrations were held at 130 locations across the province by the PPP to protest against the denial of the province’s constitutional share of Indus water, Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

“Water is life. Without water there is no life, and we will not allow anyone to deprive our people of their future,” Khuhro said, while accusing the federal government and Pakistan’s Indus River System Authority (IRSA) of failing to ensure the 1991 Water Apportionment Accord fairly.

He alleged that Sindh was repeatedly being deprived of its rightful share while upstream provinces in Pakistan continued to enjoy preferential treatment.

The PPP leader further accused the authorities of diverting water earmarked for Sindh through the Chashma-Jhelum Link Canal, Taunsa-Panjnad Link Canal and Jalalpur Canal, despite legal and constitutional objections.

He said that these link canals were designed to function only during flood periods but were being operated regularly, reducing water flows to Sindh.

“These diversions are turning Sindh’s agricultural lands barren, damaging crops and inflicting heavy economic losses on the province. Punjab is benefiting at Sindh’s expense by drawing water beyond its entitlement, while Sindh continues to face chronic shortages,” said Khuhro.

He warned that: “If the injustices against Sindh continue, our protest movement will intensify and every division of Sindh will witness mass public gatherings.”

Speaking at the rally, PPP South district president Javed Nagori asserted that the party would stand against any effort to deprive Sindh of Indus water.

“Our blood may flow, but we will not allow anyone to seize Sindh’s water. The party would fight on every front to protect the province’s legitimate water rights,” he stated.

--IANS

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