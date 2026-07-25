July 25, 2026 12:36 PM हिंदी

Shreyas Iyer and Co visit Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe ahead of second T20I

Shreyas Iyer and Co visit Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe ahead of second T20I (Credit: BCCI)

Harare, July 25 (IANS) Shreyas Iyer-led India were hosted by the Ambassador of India to Zimbabwe, H.E. Bramha Kumar, at India House in Harare ahead of the second T20I of the three-match series. Skipper Iyer and interim head coach VVS Laxman were felicitated by the Ambassador during the visit.

“An evening to remember in Harare. H.E. Bramha Kumar, Ambassador of India to Zimbabwe hosted #TeamIndia at the India House in Harare ahead of the second T20I against Zimbabwe,” BCCI wrote on X while sharing pictures from the meet-up.

The reception comes after India ended their recent struggles with a commanding seven-wicket victory in the series opener. Having suffered back-to-back series whitewashes against Ireland and England, the three-time T20 World Cup champions finally delivered a polished all-round performance to take a 1-0 lead.

The win was also a landmark moment for Iyer, who registered his first victory as India's T20I captain after six defeats in his first two assignments since succeeding Suryakumar Yadav.

With momentum on their side, India will now aim to clinch the series when they face Zimbabwe in the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

The opening victory was headlined by teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who blasted a record-breaking 18-ball half-century to become the youngest player to score a T20I fifty in international cricket. Returning pacer Mayank Yadav also made an immediate impact, claiming 2-18 in a fiery spell.

Chasing 126, India comfortably reached the target with 40 balls to spare, thanks to useful contributions from Ishan Kishan and skipper Iyer after Vaibhav's explosive knock. Opener Abhishek Sharma, who scored his maiden T20I century at this venue two years ago, fell cheaply in the opener and will be looking to bounce back.

The Indian think tank, led by Laxman, will also be encouraged by the performance of its young pace attack. Mayank, returning after a 21-month injury layoff, consistently clocked high speeds and generated sharp bounce, while Prince Yadav picked up two wickets and debutant Ashok Sharma impressed with his raw pace.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will need a much-improved batting display after their top order struggled against India's fast bowlers in the opening match. With no rest day before Sunday's series finale, India will be eager to wrap up the series on Saturday and then target a 3-0 clean sweep in the final game on Sunday.

--IANS

vi/

LATEST NEWS

Kay Kay Menon says from 'Honeymoon Travels' to 'Farzi', genre has never bothered him

Kay Kay Menon says from 'Honeymoon Travels' to 'Farzi', genre has never bothered him

‘Trust your skills and process’: Yash Thakur recalls Gambhir’s advice after India call-up

‘Trust your skills and process’: Yash Thakur recalls Gambhir’s advice after India call-up

Shehnaaz Gill on love: Whether it's complete or not, it shouldn't matter

Shehnaaz Gill on love: Whether it's complete or not, it shouldn't matter

Archana Puran Singh on her iconic role Miss Briganza's from ‘KKHH’: Have left her far behind, hope the public does too

Archana Puran Singh on her iconic role 'Ms Braganza' from ‘KKHH’: Have left her far behind, hope the public does too

Rs 69,725 crore package strengthens shipbuilding industry, maritime financing in India

Rs 69,725 crore package strengthens shipbuilding industry, maritime financing in India

Pakistan's PPP stages rallies across Sindh over alleged water ‘theft’, threatens province-wide protest

Pakistan's PPP stages rallies across Sindh over alleged water ‘theft’, threatens province-wide protest

‘A spectacular performance’: PM Modi hails para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar’s CWG 2026 bronze

‘A spectacular performance’: PM Modi hails para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar’s CWG 2026 bronze

Rakul Preet Singh b’day pens not for mom: Thank you for believing in me before I believed in myself

Rakul Preet Singh pens b'day note for mom: Thank you for believing in me before I believed in myself

Actor Jai meets TN CM Vijay; calls interaction a "warm and welcoming meeting with my brother" (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Actor Jai meets TN CM Vijay; calls interaction a "warm and welcoming meeting with my brother"

Jackky Bhagnani pens b’day note for mother-in-law: Thank you for opening your heart to me from day one

Jackky Bhagnani pens b’day note for mother-in-law: Thank you for opening your heart to me from day one