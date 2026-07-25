Shreyas Iyer and Co visit Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe ahead of second T20I

Harare, July 25 (IANS) Shreyas Iyer-led India were hosted by the Ambassador of India to Zimbabwe, H.E. Bramha Kumar, at India House in Harare ahead of the second T20I of the three-match series. Skipper Iyer and interim head coach VVS Laxman were felicitated by the Ambassador during the visit.

“An evening to remember in Harare. H.E. Bramha Kumar, Ambassador of India to Zimbabwe hosted #TeamIndia at the India House in Harare ahead of the second T20I against Zimbabwe,” BCCI wrote on X while sharing pictures from the meet-up.

The reception comes after India ended their recent struggles with a commanding seven-wicket victory in the series opener. Having suffered back-to-back series whitewashes against Ireland and England, the three-time T20 World Cup champions finally delivered a polished all-round performance to take a 1-0 lead.

The win was also a landmark moment for Iyer, who registered his first victory as India's T20I captain after six defeats in his first two assignments since succeeding Suryakumar Yadav.

With momentum on their side, India will now aim to clinch the series when they face Zimbabwe in the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

The opening victory was headlined by teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who blasted a record-breaking 18-ball half-century to become the youngest player to score a T20I fifty in international cricket. Returning pacer Mayank Yadav also made an immediate impact, claiming 2-18 in a fiery spell.

Chasing 126, India comfortably reached the target with 40 balls to spare, thanks to useful contributions from Ishan Kishan and skipper Iyer after Vaibhav's explosive knock. Opener Abhishek Sharma, who scored his maiden T20I century at this venue two years ago, fell cheaply in the opener and will be looking to bounce back.

The Indian think tank, led by Laxman, will also be encouraged by the performance of its young pace attack. Mayank, returning after a 21-month injury layoff, consistently clocked high speeds and generated sharp bounce, while Prince Yadav picked up two wickets and debutant Ashok Sharma impressed with his raw pace.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will need a much-improved batting display after their top order struggled against India's fast bowlers in the opening match. With no rest day before Sunday's series finale, India will be eager to wrap up the series on Saturday and then target a 3-0 clean sweep in the final game on Sunday.

--IANS

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