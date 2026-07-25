Rakul Preet Singh pens b'day note for mom: Thank you for believing in me before I believed in myself

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Rakul Preet Singh has penned a heart-melting note for her mother Rajender Kaur and said that she is the first person the actress ever loved and the one who has loved her the longest.

Rakul shared a video montage on X, formerly called Twitter, featuring pictures of the mother-daughter duo along with other family members including Jackky Bhagnani.

Rakul wrote: “Happy Birthday to the first person I ever loved and the one who has loved me the longest. You've been my home in every season of life, my comfort in every storm, and my biggest blessing every single day.”

She thanked her mother for believing in her.

“Thank you for believing in me before I believed in myself, for standing beside me through everything, and for loving me without limits.”

The actress concluded: “I hope today reminds you how deeply you are loved and how grateful I am to call you my mom. You deserve every bit of happiness this world has to offer. Happy Birthday, Mom. I love you more than words will ever be able to express.”

The actress then shared a string of images of herself from the trailer event of Ramayana, which was held in New Delhi on July 18.

For the caption, she wrote: “An honour to be a part of something that feels larger than life, larger than cinema our history, our heritage, our Ramayana. We represent Bharat to the world, a feeling that’s truly beyond words. Can’t wait for you all to step into this world with us.”

Rakul Preet will next be seen in Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwary. She will be seen as Surpanakha, sister of the demon king Ravana. Yash will be seen as in the upcoming two-part epic “Ramayana.”

The ambitious adaptation features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.

The film is planned as a two-part release, with the first installment arriving during Diwali 2026, followed by the second part scheduled for Diwali 2027.

The grand trailer launch of ‘Ramayana’ took place in Delhi on July 18. The star-studded event was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Ajinkya Deo, Shobhna, sitar maestro Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Swami Ramdev, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, among others.

--IANS

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