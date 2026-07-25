Delhi Police invokes attempted murder charge in FIR over NEET protest violence

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Delhi Police has invoked the charge of attempted murder in the FIR registered at Kartavya Path Police Station in connection with the violence that erupted near Rail Bhawan and Parliament during the July 20 protest march.

The case incorporates several serious offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to police, the FIR was lodged on the complaint of an Inspector posted at Kartavya Path Police Station and documents the sequence of events that unfolded on Rafi Marg during the protest.

The FIR states that the complainant was deployed on duty at C-Hexagon, Zone-11 (Pink Booth), from 5:00 a.m. onwards as part of the security arrangements in the high-security zone.

As per the complaint, after receiving information over the wireless network, the police team rushed to the barricades near the Rail Bhawan roundabout, where thousands of protesters had assembled.

The FIR further states that repeated announcements were made through loudspeakers informing the gathering that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were in force and that permission had not been granted for the protest.

Despite the repeated warnings, the protesters allegedly refused to disperse and continued raising slogans, according to the FIR.

Police have further alleged in the complaint that certain individuals in the crowd instigated protesters to breach the barricades and move towards Parliament.

According to the FIR, protesters allegedly surrounded police personnel and assaulted them, besides hurling slippers and stones at the security forces deployed at the site.

The complaint further alleges that the mob attacked police personnel with the intention to kill, resulting in injuries to several officers deployed for law and order duties.

The FIR also alleges that public property, along with several private vehicles, was damaged during the violence.

According to the police, in view of the security requirements around Parliament and other key government establishments, personnel resorted to a lathi-charge and used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd and restore order.

Officials said the case has been registered under 13 provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 109(1) relating to attempted murder, along with offences pertaining to assault on a public servant, obstruction in discharge of official duty, unlawful assembly, rioting, damage to public property and acts endangering human life.

Police said a total of 129 police personnel and more than 60 protesters sustained injuries during the clashes that took place on July 20.

In the aftermath of the violence, Delhi Police has deployed 18 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) across various routes as part of enhanced security arrangements.

Officials further said that around 15 FIRs have been registered so far in connection with the incidents linked to the protest.

Delhi Police also stated that if any allegations are made by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) or any other individual or organisation regarding the incident, those claims will be examined and investigated, and the findings will be made public.

--IANS

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