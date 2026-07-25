July 25, 2026 12:35 PM हिंदी

Jackky Bhagnani pens b’day note for mother-in-law: Thank you for opening your heart to me from day one

Jackky Bhagnani pens b’day note for mother-in-law: Thank you for opening your heart to me from day one

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani has penned a birthday message for his mother-in-law Rajender Kaur on Saturday and said that her presence grounds him.

Jackky shared a photo collage featuring him with his mother-in-law, wife Rakul Preet Singh and brother-in-law.

He wrote in the caption: “Happy Birthday, Mom! Every year, I realize more and more how much your presence grounds us. Thank you for opening your heart to me from day one and for being such a beautiful, constant source of love in our lives.”

“I hope today brings you as much joy as you give to all of us every single day. Here’s to celebrating you and the wonderful person you are!” Jackky wrote.

Jackky is married to Rakul. The couple had announced that they were in a relationship in 2021. It was in 2024, when the two got married in Goa in an intimate ceremony.

Jackky made his debut with Kal Kissne Dekha, which was released in 2009. He was then seen in F.A.L.T.U. Ajab Gazabb Love, Rangrezz, Youngistaan, and Welcome To Karachi.

In 2016, he produced Sarbjit with his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banner Pooja Entertainment.

He was last seen acting on the big screen in the 2018 film “Mitron” directed by Nitin Kakkar.

An official remake of the 2016 Telugu film Pelli Choopulu, it stars Vijay Devarakonda with Ritu Varma, Priyadarshi, and Abhay Bethiganti. The film showcases the journey of characters Jay and Avni as they walk through the path of finding themselves amidst their social and cultural backgrounds.

As a producer, he last bankrolled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a science fiction action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Sharing its name with the 1998 film, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The story follows two former soldiers in a race against time to save India from an imminent attack by a vengeful scientist.

--IANS

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Jackky Bhagnani pens b’day note for mother-in-law: Thank you for opening your heart to me from day one

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