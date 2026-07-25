Shankar Mahadevan: Don't anticipate that songs become travel or historical numbers

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Music composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan believes the enduring appeal of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's soundtrack lies in its sincerity and emotional depth.

The composer, who has been crowned as the global cultural ambassador for Indian music talked about the film's timeless soundtrack and said the team never set out to create travel anthems or iconic songs.

“We don't anticipate that songs become travel songs or historical songs, like in Dil Chahta Hai or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. We do it with sincerity. The film has multiple layers. There's a lot of laughter, a lot of masti, a lot of pranks, and it shows how three best friends behave with each other,” Mahadevan told IANS.

“But there are also many emotional layers in the film. By the end of it, you realize that it's not just a film about fun and friendship; it's about a very strong emotion. There are songs for every situation,” said Shanker.

He asked: “If you listen to the song Khwabon Ke Parindey, it comes at a point in the film where it gives you a completely different kind of emotion. If you listen to Der Lagi Lekin, Maine Ab Hai Jeena Seekh Liya, those songs can be a part of your life. They remind you of various situations in your own journey. And that's the beauty of the music of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.”

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has clocked 15 years in Hindi cinema and was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin. It follows three friends from school, Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, who go on a three-week road trip in Spain for Kabir's bachelor party.

Mahadevan is a part of the Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy trio that makes music for Indian films. In 2023, he was awarded an honorary doctorate by Birmingham City University.

Talking about Mahadevan, he got his early fame as an Indi-pop star with his fusion of Carnatic, Hindustani, and Jazz. At that time, his non-film album, Breathless, topped the Indian music charts in 1998. He won one Grammy Award and received three nominations.

Mahadevan has lent his vocal prowess and compositions to many Bollywood songs that blend classical depth with modern energy, which include “Mitwa” from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, “Kajra Re” from Bunty Aur Babli, and “Gallan Goodiyaan” from Dil Dhadakne Do to name a few.

--IANS

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