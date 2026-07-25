July 25, 2026 12:36 PM हिंदी

Shankar Mahadevan: Don't anticipate that songs become travel or historical numbers

Shankar Mahadevan: Don't anticipate that songs become travel or historical numbers

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Music composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan believes the enduring appeal of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's soundtrack lies in its sincerity and emotional depth.

The composer, who has been crowned as the global cultural ambassador for Indian music talked about the film's timeless soundtrack and said the team never set out to create travel anthems or iconic songs.

“We don't anticipate that songs become travel songs or historical songs, like in Dil Chahta Hai or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. We do it with sincerity. The film has multiple layers. There's a lot of laughter, a lot of masti, a lot of pranks, and it shows how three best friends behave with each other,” Mahadevan told IANS.

“But there are also many emotional layers in the film. By the end of it, you realize that it's not just a film about fun and friendship; it's about a very strong emotion. There are songs for every situation,” said Shanker.

He asked: “If you listen to the song Khwabon Ke Parindey, it comes at a point in the film where it gives you a completely different kind of emotion. If you listen to Der Lagi Lekin, Maine Ab Hai Jeena Seekh Liya, those songs can be a part of your life. They remind you of various situations in your own journey. And that's the beauty of the music of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.”

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has clocked 15 years in Hindi cinema and was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin. It follows three friends from school, Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, who go on a three-week road trip in Spain for Kabir's bachelor party.

Mahadevan is a part of the Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy trio that makes music for Indian films. In 2023, he was awarded an honorary doctorate by Birmingham City University.

Talking about Mahadevan, he got his early fame as an Indi-pop star with his fusion of Carnatic, Hindustani, and Jazz. At that time, his non-film album, Breathless, topped the Indian music charts in 1998. He won one Grammy Award and received three nominations.

Mahadevan has lent his vocal prowess and compositions to many Bollywood songs that blend classical depth with modern energy, which include “Mitwa” from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, “Kajra Re” from Bunty Aur Babli, and “Gallan Goodiyaan” from Dil Dhadakne Do to name a few.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Kay Kay Menon says from 'Honeymoon Travels' to 'Farzi', genre has never bothered him

Kay Kay Menon says from 'Honeymoon Travels' to 'Farzi', genre has never bothered him

‘Trust your skills and process’: Yash Thakur recalls Gambhir’s advice after India call-up

‘Trust your skills and process’: Yash Thakur recalls Gambhir’s advice after India call-up

Shehnaaz Gill on love: Whether it's complete or not, it shouldn't matter

Shehnaaz Gill on love: Whether it's complete or not, it shouldn't matter

Archana Puran Singh on her iconic role Miss Briganza's from ‘KKHH’: Have left her far behind, hope the public does too

Archana Puran Singh on her iconic role 'Ms Braganza' from ‘KKHH’: Have left her far behind, hope the public does too

Rs 69,725 crore package strengthens shipbuilding industry, maritime financing in India

Rs 69,725 crore package strengthens shipbuilding industry, maritime financing in India

Pakistan's PPP stages rallies across Sindh over alleged water ‘theft’, threatens province-wide protest

Pakistan's PPP stages rallies across Sindh over alleged water ‘theft’, threatens province-wide protest

‘A spectacular performance’: PM Modi hails para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar’s CWG 2026 bronze

‘A spectacular performance’: PM Modi hails para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar’s CWG 2026 bronze

Rakul Preet Singh b’day pens not for mom: Thank you for believing in me before I believed in myself

Rakul Preet Singh pens b'day note for mom: Thank you for believing in me before I believed in myself

Actor Jai meets TN CM Vijay; calls interaction a "warm and welcoming meeting with my brother" (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Actor Jai meets TN CM Vijay; calls interaction a "warm and welcoming meeting with my brother"

Jackky Bhagnani pens b’day note for mother-in-law: Thank you for opening your heart to me from day one

Jackky Bhagnani pens b’day note for mother-in-law: Thank you for opening your heart to me from day one