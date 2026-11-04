Women's T20 World Cup 2026 sets viewership record, generates $93.8 million economic impact in UK

Dubai, Nov 4 (IANS) The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 set new benchmarks for women's cricket, generating a record 471 million global viewing hours and an estimated economic impact of $93.8 million in the United Kingdom, according to post-tournament reports released by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The 2026 edition, which featured 33 matches, became the most-watched ICC Women's T20 World Cup in history, recording a 156 per cent increase in viewing hours compared to the 184 million generated by the 2024 tournament.

India and Pakistan's group-stage clash in Birmingham emerged as the most-watched match in the tournament's history, attracting more than 77 million viewing hours globally. The ICC said current indications suggest it was also the most-watched women's T20 match ever.

Three other fixtures from the tournament surpassed the previous viewership benchmark, with Australia vs India recording 54 million viewing hours, South Africa vs India 51 million and Bangladesh vs India 42 million. The four matches, including India vs Pakistan, became the highest-viewed fixtures in the history of the competition.

In the host country, the tournament became the most-watched ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sky Sports, generating 18.2 million viewing hours. England matches attracted an average audience of 381,000, a 69 per cent increase on the previous edition, while the final between England and Australia registered a peak audience of 678,000.

An independent economic impact assessment conducted by Nielsen estimated that the tournament generated $93.8 million in total impact for the UK, including direct and secondary economic impact and media value for host cities. More than 13,000 full-time and part-time roles were also generated or supported during the event.

The tournament also made a significant social impact, with Nielsen research highlighting a shift in perceptions about women's participation in cricket. Among respondents who engaged with the event, 81 per cent of 500 parents of girls aged between seven and 15 said it helped challenge the perception that cricket is a sport only for men. The same view was shared by 73 per cent of 500 women aged between 16 and 30.

Furthermore, 81 per cent of parents surveyed said the tournament had increased their daughters' interest in joining a cricket club or academy, while 80 per cent believed it would have a positive impact on women's sport in England.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said the tournament had demonstrated the potential of women's cricket when provided with the right platform and investment.

“The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 has made a powerful statement about the future of the women’s game. This tournament delivered record crowds, viewership, reach and engagement, and demonstrated what is possible when women’s cricket is given the platform, investment and belief it deserves.

“I am immensely proud of the players, whose performances inspired fans around the world, as well as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), our Members, broadcasters, commercial partners, ICC staff and all the volunteers who played such crucial roles in delivering an event of this scale and quality. As a result of everyone’s hard work, this tournament’s legacy is assured, and it will be remembered not only for its records, but for its impact on and off the pitch.

“This is not the end point of our ambition; it is the platform for what comes next. The ICC will continue to invest in women’s cricket, expand opportunity, strengthen pathways and take the game to more fans, more communities and more markets around the world. The success of this tournament gives us even greater confidence in the future we are building,” Shah said.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said the tournament had raised the bar in terms of global reach, fan engagement and the wider impact of the sport.

“Our ambition for each ICC event, particularly women’s events, is to raise the bar for our sport; to elevate the stage for the world’s best players, reach new fans the world over, drive deep multi-modal engagement and amplify the purpose and belonging that the game delivers. The scale of the response, as highlighted in this report, shows how that ambition translated into reality.

“Nearly 250,000 in-stadium attendees, almost 500 million total global viewing hours and more than four billion digital video views are powerful measures of the global attention the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 commanded, but the story - and this event’s real-world impact - extends well beyond any single metric, transcending socio-cultural and economic boundaries.

“We deliberately widened access to the event across platforms, cultures, languages, interest segments and markets, combining world-class broadcast coverage with free streaming, digital-first distribution, creator-led storytelling, pop culture plug-ins and new ways for fans to interact with the game. ICC events must continue to serve as platforms that deepen and widen fandom, elevate our athletes and create cultural, commercial and social impact around the game,” Gupta added.

The tournament also recorded unprecedented attendance, with a cumulative 245,815 spectators turning up across 25 matchdays, surpassing the previous ICC Women's T20 World Cup record by more than 100,000. The final at Lord's drew 28,887 spectators, setting a new record for the largest crowd at a women's cricket match in the UK.

Digital engagement also surged, with content across the ICC's digital platforms generating 3.2 billion views, a near 250 per cent increase on the previous edition.

The ICC Creator Club brought together more than 80 creators from nine countries, who produced over 2,000 posts, generating more than 1.1 billion views and 50 million engagements. The JioStar-ICC content creator stream alone contributed 600 million views.

--IANS

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