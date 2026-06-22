Women’s T20 WC: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Scotland clash, know all details

Bristol, June 22 (IANS) Defending champions New Zealand will look to build on their dramatic revival and keep their semifinal hopes alive when they take on Scotland in a crucial Group B encounter of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Bristol County Ground on Tuesday.

The White Ferns registered a vital four-run win against Ireland to open their account after two early losses. It opened a path to the knockout stages but New Zealand still has no room for error and need a win here to keep the hopes of reaching the semis alive. Captain Melie Kerr is the key for the White Ferns.

The all-rounder has performed well with both bat and bowl and would be the main hope of New Zealand once again.

Her late bowling spell which ripped Ireland's innings was instrumental in the team's victory over Ireland after a 110 run stand had threatened to steal the game. There is still doubt over New Zealand's batting. Brooke Halliday and Izzy Sharp made a partnership that guided New Zealand from the brink of collapse but it will again depend on them for another similar rescue mission on a turning Bristol surface. Scotland showed they are the kind of side that could spring an upset through out the course of the tournament. They haven't won a lot of games but they have been close enough against the top sides such as England and West Indies, having same point of New Zealand in the standings.

Darcey Carter and two of the Bryce sisters Sarah and Kathryn carry the Scottish batting, and if they get set can score plenty.

New Zealand's bowlers have struggled to break partnerships and it could be an opportunity for Scotland to play on that and try and built partnerships with the bat. The duo of Kirstie Gordon and Katherine Fraser will turn their arms over for Scotland and if they find the going tough then this could be easy sailing for New Zealand but they did pick six wickets against Ireland in there last match.

When: Tuesday, June 23 at 3:00 PM IST

Where: Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Where to watch: The New Zealand vs Scotland clash will be broadcast on Star Spirts Network and live streaming on JioStar.

Squads:

New Zealand: Melie Kerr (c), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, and Lea Tahuhu

Scotland: Kathryn Bryce (c), Chloe Abel, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Kirstie Gordon, Ailsa Lister, Maisie Maceira, Hannah Rainey, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, and Pippa Sproul

--IANS

hs/