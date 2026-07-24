Sonum Wangchuk ends hunger strike after 26 days

New Delhi, July 24 Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday ended his 26‑day hunger strike in the presence of Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh, doctors, family members and supporters.

Wangchuk, who had been fasting to press for Ladakh’s autonomy and environmental safeguards, expressed gratitude as he broke his fast.

“So with that being fulfilled, I am grateful, and I’ll be happy to break my fast. Thank you,” he said, before sipping liquid offered by medical staff and accepting a ceremonial scarf.

He acknowledged the presence of leaders from the Apex Body of Ladakh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), thanking them for travelling from Ladakh to support him.

Family members blessed him as he sat upright with assistance, while doctors confirmed his condition was stable.

In a post on his X handle, Wangchuk said: “Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda & Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days. Earlier 65 members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break the fast. This was done after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. Meanwhile I urge you all to stay very vigilant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere.”

The activist also thanked his family, describing them as a source of strength and support throughout the prolonged fast.

The conclusion of the fast followed weeks of appeals from political leaders and civil society groups, with concerns mounting over Wangchuk’s health and the potential for unrest.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the Central government has prepared a comprehensive draft Bill to introduce stricter provisions and stringent punishments for paper leak cases.

The proposal will be discussed in the Union Cabinet meeting on Friday and is expected to be introduced and passed in the ongoing session of Parliament next week.

Taking to his official X account, PM Modi in a video message said: "More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet!"

Addressing the deep distress caused by paper leaks to students and their families, the Prime Minister said on Thursday that the Union government has taken multiple measures over the past two-and-a-half months, leading to the arrest and imprisonment of those responsible.

"I am aware that paper leaks cause immense distress to students and their parents," he added.

Highlighting the Union government's priority to safeguard the future of examinees, PM Modi on his X account said that all resources were mobilised to conduct examinations without delay for nearly 22 lakh (2.2 million) students.

"The results were declared just five days ago on July 19, and we are receiving news of the joy felt by successful students across the country," he added.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the Union government will not rest on its laurels.

--IANS

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