PM Modi urges Sonam Wangchuk to regain health after hunger strike

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged activist Sonam Wangchuk to follow medical advice and regain his health after concluding his 26‑day hunger strike.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: “I urge Sonam ji to follow the doctors’ advice in his daily routine and regain his old weight as soon as possible. I pray to the Almighty for his good health.” The Prime Minister’s message came hours after Wangchuk broke his fast at Safdarjung Hospital in the presence of Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh, senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh, doctors and family members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Central government has prepared a comprehensive draft Bill to introduce stricter provisions and stringent punishments for paper leak cases.

The proposal will be discussed in the Union Cabinet meeting on Friday and is expected to be introduced and passed in the ongoing session of Parliament next week.

Wangchuk’s hunger strike had drawn widespread national attention, with leaders from multiple political parties and civil society groups appealing to him to end the fast.

Earlier, Wangchuk himself noted that 65 Members of Parliament had either visited him or signed letters urging him to break the fast, citing concerns over possible unrest.

He said the decision followed long negotiations on conditions and emphasised the need to avoid violence of any kind.

The conclusion of the fast marks the end of one of the longest hunger strikes by a prominent activist in recent years, highlighting both the political sensitivity of Ladakh’s demands and the broader debate over governance and environmental safeguards in the region.

--IANS

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