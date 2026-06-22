Women’s T20 WC: When and where to watch Australia vs Pakistan clash, know all details

Leeds, June 22 (IANS) Australia will look to tighten their grip on a semi-final berth when they take on an already-eliminated Pakistan in a Group 1 clash of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Headingley on Tuesday.

The reigning champions have enjoyed a blistering campaign so far, winning all three games to top the group, which includes their convincing victories over South Africa and Bangladesh, by a significant net run rate. With the likes of South Africa having also beaten India in recent days, another win here will take six-time world champions Australia a big step closer to reaching the final four, where they will join the top qualifiers from the other group.

Pakistan have not had a tournament to remember; after suffering defeats at the hands of India, South Africa and Bangladesh they are already out of contention and can only play for pride in their remaining fixtures of the competition. The green and gold's only win of the campaign came against Ireland in their first match of this tournament.

Despite having had a disappointing campaign, captain Fatima Sana has been a standout performer; producing a battling 55 in her team’s defeat to South Africa and also proving economical and potent with ball in hand - she is the current leading wicket taker with seven at less than a ten-run rate including career-best figures of 3-16 against Bangladesh, meaning that Australia are likely to rely on her once again. The Australian pace attack has been headed up by Kim Garth, their most prolific bowler of the tournament and on only just under 5 economy, she should look to take advantage of the shaky middle order from the Pakistani team, taking five wickets thus far including the valuable scalps of both South Africa openers. Wicket keeper and opening batter Beth Mooney did have a back issue although it looks to be very mild.

The wicket keeper was rested during Holland’s innings in their previous encounter, however she does look to have passed it with no concerns meaning she would strengthen the batting line up once again for the Australian top order.

Team management also have a dilemma with young debutant Lucy Hamilton impressing greatly in her first taste of international action last time out meaning that they may take a chance with continuing her or bring back experienced speedster Megan Schutt to give some variation to an already formidable array of Australian bowlers. History also favors Australia in Women's World Cup matches with them having already faced Pakistan four times in T20 WCs and beating them on every occasion and they should continue this pattern by easing to victory here today.

When: Tuesday, June 23 at 11:00 PM IST

Where: Headingley Carneige, Leeds

Where to watch: The Australia vs Pakistan clash will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and live streaming on JioStar.

Squads:

Australia: Australia: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham and Tahlia Wilson (Traveling Reserve)

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Tasmia Rubab, and Tuba Hassan

--IANS

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