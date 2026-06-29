Women’s T20 WC: When and where to watch AUS vs WI semi-final, know all details

London, June 29 (IANS) There will be few surprises when Australia and West Indies meet in Tuesday's Women's T20 World Cup semi-final at The Oval. The two sides know each other well after sharing seven white-ball contests earlier this year, with Australia emerging victorious on every occasion.

That recent dominance gives Australia confidence, but not certainty.

The six-time champions head into the knockout clash on the back of an unbeaten group campaign, capped by a commanding victory over India at Lord's. However, history offers a note of caution. Australia entered the last four of the previous T20 World Cup in similarly impressive fashion before suffering a shock defeat to South Africa, while another semi-final exit followed in last year's ODI World Cup.

Those setbacks underline the challenge of knockout cricket, where one off day can undo weeks of consistency. West Indies' journey has been considerably more dramatic. A surprise defeat to Ireland left their qualification hopes hanging by a thread before England's win over New Zealand confirmed their place in the semi-finals.

If they are to overturn Australia's recent supremacy, much will depend on captain Hayley Matthews producing another all-round masterclass, with experienced campaigners Deandra Dottin and Stafanie Taylor expected to shoulder the responsibility in key moments.

Australia, meanwhile, have had little time to celebrate their win over India. They have shifted base from north London to prepare at The Oval, where a single training session will be their only opportunity to reacquaint themselves with conditions before the semi-final.

The winner will earn a place in Sunday's final at Lord's, where either England or South Africa await. For Australia, it is a chance to reassert their dominance on the biggest stage. For West Indies, it is an opportunity to turn a remarkable escape into an even more remarkable run.

When: Tuesday, June 30, 7:00 PM IST

Where: Kennington Oval, London

Where to watch: The Australia vs West Indies clash will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on JioHotstar.

Squads:

Australia: Sophie Molineux (c), Nicola Carey, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Jannillea Glasgow, Jahzara Claxton, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Shawnisha Hector

--IANS

vi/