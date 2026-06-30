Women's T20 WC: Unchanged Australia elect to bowl against WI in first semis

London, June 30 (IANS) Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against West Indies in the first semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, here at The Oval.

Australia captain Sophie Molineux said her side opted to bowl first after assessing the pitch, believing the surface offered enough assistance early on to put West Indies under pressure. She noted that the grass covering had increased overnight and wanted her bowlers to exploit the conditions first up. Molineux confirmed Australia were unchanged for the semi-final and acknowledged the challenge posed by the West Indies, insisting her team would stick to its plans regardless of the opposition.

She also shared a light-hearted moment while speaking about Hayley Matthews, saying: "We are going to have a bowl. Looks like a good pitch here, and want to put early pressure. It does look like it has got some on it. It has grown overnight. Just get out of here and have a run first. We have the same team. I feel like the West Indies are an incredible team, and we have to bring our best. We have to stick to our plan, no matter who we are playing. We were just talking about the Renegades before (laughs). She's always good to play against."

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews said she was happy to bat first after losing the toss, backing the surface at The Oval to remain consistent throughout the match. Although the Windies had initially wanted to bowl, Matthews stressed that her side had nothing to lose and would approach the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final with an aggressive, fearless mindset. "Yeah. I think it's a good wicket here at The Oval. It's not going to change too much. We were looking to bowl first as well, but we have nothing to lose. We will go out there and play a fearless brand of cricket," she said.

Playing XIs:

West Indies Women: Qiana Joseph, Hayley Kristen Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack

Australia Women: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux (c), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton

--IANS

hs/bsk/