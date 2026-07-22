Bengal: CPI-M backs Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka; calls for united ‘anti-BJP’ front

Kolkata, July 22 (IANS) CPI-M Politburo member and West Bengal State Committee Secretary Md Salim on Wednesday extended solidarity with Congress leaders, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who were detained in the national capital on Tuesday following their protest, and called for further strengthening of anti‑Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forces in the country.

Although he criticised the Congress, Salim accepted the leadership of the party and LoP Rahul Gandhi in uniting the anti‑BJP forces in a roundabout way.

Salim said the sit‑in protest in Delhi had been going on for twenty days, but Congress was not visibly present. He added that people in north India received their answer yesterday through the position taken by LoP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

He said CPIM’s top leadership went there, expressed solidarity, and gave a message of standing by them, which would strengthen the minds of people in north India. He stressed that all political forces opposing the BJP must unite, along with the people opposing the party.

On the same day, a rally was organised near the Kolkata Municipal Corporation on the call of CPIM’s youth organisation DYFI. Since permission was not granted, DYFI held a protest meeting at Raja Subodh Mallick Square in central Kolkata against corruption‑free municipal corporations and eviction of hawkers. The main speaker at the meeting was Md Salim.

Criticising the BJP, he said bulldozers were a form of show of power, and similarly, the lathi charge in Delhi was also a show of power.

He then attacked Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging he was acting as a broker and agent. Salim claimed every BJP minister was a broker, and families of those who protested in Delhi had realised the reality.

He said unity was essential for the fight, adding that people had faith in the new generation, but there were no appointments in railways, banks and post offices.

Md Salim also criticised the lathi charge by the Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar, saying the police used weapons not against rioting goons or the corrupt, but against protesting students and youth. He alleged the police were punishing those who obeyed the law and had become a party slave.

--IANS

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