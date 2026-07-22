Opposition used ‘goons’ in student protests: Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, July 22 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Wednesday accused the opposition of using “hired goons” during protests over the alleged paper leak issue, claiming the agitation was politically motivated rather than student‑led.

He also alleged that none of the injured persons admitted to hospitals was students.

Rathore made the remarks while addressing a BJP protest march in Jaipur against Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s recent demonstration outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in New Delhi and the opposition’s protests over alleged examination irregularities.

The BJP’s statewide protest, led by Rathore, began at the party’s state headquarters and proceeded towards the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office. The march was attended by party leaders, women workers, youth activists and BJP supporters, who raised slogans against the Congress and LoP Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the gathering, Rathore alleged that the protests over the paper leak issue were “a well‑planned political conspiracy” rather than a genuine students’ movement. He claimed that inquiries into those admitted to hospitals after the protests showed that none were students.

Rathore further alleged that the Congress had brought in “hired goons” from outside the state to create disturbances and resort to stone‑pelting during the agitation. He also alleged that anti‑national slogans were raised during the protests. These allegations have not been independently verified.

He said the BJP’s demonstration in Jaipur was organised to highlight what he described as the opposition’s disregard for democratic norms and parliamentary decorum.

The BJP leader said his party believes in resolving issues through dialogue and parliamentary debate, while accusing the Congress of exploiting student concerns for political purposes.

He criticised the conduct of opposition leaders during recent protests in Delhi, saying demonstrations outside PM Modi’s residence were inconsistent with parliamentary traditions. Rathore further condemned the alleged misbehaviour with women journalists during the protests.

Rathore also defended Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan against opposition demands for his resignation. He credited Pradhan with implementing education reforms under the National Education Policy and promoting greater emphasis on Indian history, culture and historical figures in school curricula.

Rathore alleged that the opposition was targeting the minister because of these reforms and claimed investigations were underway into the funding of recent protests and those allegedly involved in violence. He did not provide evidence to support these claims.

He also targeted the previous Congress government in Rajasthan over examination paper leaks. Rathore alleged that multiple paper leak incidents occurred during former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s tenure and questioned why the then state government and former Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra had not resigned over those cases.

Following the protest, BJP State General Secretary (Organisation) Ajey Kumar thanked party workers and supporters for participating, alleging that the opposition was violating democratic norms for political gain.

The Congress has rejected the BJP’s allegations regarding the protests and has accused the ruling party of attempting to divert attention from issues concerning students and examination irregularities.

--IANS

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