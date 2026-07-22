Ritwik Bhowmik calls for common man to take control of power amid nationwide protests: Enough is enough

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actor Ritwik Bhowmik, who was last seen in the streaming show ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’, has spoken up on the ongoing political turmoil in the country.

The actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram on Wednesday, and penned a long note. He urged the common man to take control of state power, as in his opinion throwing power away to political parties has only resulted in deterioration of the nation.

He wrote, “Once again Politics/Political parties have left no stone unturned to belittle/malign each other. Once again the common man (youth) of this country had to bear the brunt. Congratulations politics, you have won. But at the cost of what? HUMANITY! It's a shame that the voice and emotions of our countries young population has been used, abused, ignored or baited by the will of the powerful. By 'systems'. This is not new, this never gets old, this seems to be timeless. This is everywhere. All over the world. The young either needs to bootlick, compromise, or join a bandwagon to be heard or acknowledged, Cause individuality of the young generation hold no importance to those in power. The honest truth is - They Are Scared! They are afraid of our honesty, our ideas, our morals, our liberation and our Conservation. They are scared that we might do better than them. Well, WE WILL”.

He further mentioned that the youth of this country, need to stop looking down upon or looking up to power.

He continued, “We need to aspire for it and take the damn control! With grit, skill, intelligence, education and patience. For way too long the middle class India has stayed away from power (out of fear or morals) and the already existing powerful juggle it amongst themselves. Enough! Power from now on should be ours! For the better. For the good. No matter what field we are working in, we must break the chain. Be patient, work hard, make the money, make the network, take control! This capitalistic society,that our world currently functions in, money is power, don't let anyone make you believe otherwise. Don't just survive, Own! Rule”.

“You might not see results today, tomorrow, or in years, but it will all pay off. Trust yourself and what you're fighting for. Break The Chain! Enough is Enough. Having said this, the most important quest for us, is going to be - honesty. Stay honest to yourself and to your people (Country). Let's rewrite the norms. Remember to Stay patient”, he added.

--IANS

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