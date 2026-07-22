July 23, 2026 12:05 AM हिंदी

Don't suspend Paredes for World Cup final fracas, says Spain midfielder Gavi

Don't suspend Leandro Paredes for World Cup final fracas, says Spain midfielder Gavi

Madrid, July 22 (IANS) Spain midfielder Gavi said on Wednesday that he did not believe Argentina's Leandro Paredes should be banned for his role in the incidents that followed Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in Sunday's World Cup final.

As Spain's players began celebrating after the final whistle, Argentina defender Nahuel Molina swung a punch at Spain captain Rodrigo Hernandez, while Paredes, Thiago Almada and Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala also became involved.

Paredes appeared to grab Spain defender Eric Garcia by the throat before putting his hand in Gavi's face and pushing him over as the FC Barcelona player attempted to intervene.

FIFA has begun investigating the incidents, but speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena Copa, Gavi said he did not want Paredes to be suspended.

"I don't think [Paredes] should be suspended," said the midfielder, adding that "I understand it's not a good image for children, but I think there's also that side to football, which is a bit more physical, more aggressive."

"The most logical thing would have been to send him off during the match, and that's it. In the end, I think it's all football."

Former Valencia defender Ayala has since apologised for his actions during an interview with a Valencia-based radio station.

"Obviously I am sorry; I can't allow a feeling to change the way that I behave, but I think these are things that should remain out on the pitch," he commented.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final ended in ugly scenes as the summit clash descended into chaos immediately after the final whistle, with players exchanging punches and Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes grabbing Spain’s Eric Garcia by the throat.

Spain secured their second World Cup title with a tense 1-0 victory in extra time, but the historic win was quickly overshadowed by physical altercations on the pitch, leading to post-match turmoil.

Argentina defender Nahuel Molina appeared to punch one of the Spanish players in the stomach. In another altercation, midfielder Paredes was seen shoving Spain’s Eric Garcia by the throat as Scaloni intervened.

Beyond the clash with Garcia, Paredes tackled Gavi to the ground, shoved him in the face, and seemed to kick a boot toward the 21-year-old Barcelona midfielder. At the same time, Molina appeared to swing a punch at Rodri, causing the Spanish captain to stop and angrily confront the Argentine defender.

--IANS

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