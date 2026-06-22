Women's T20 WC: Semi-final race intensifies as contenders enter decisive final week

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) With the group stage entering its final stretch, the race for the top four semi-final spots at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is reaching a thrilling climax.

Australia and England have emerged as the frontrunners after maintaining perfect records through three matches, while India, West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh remain firmly in the hunt. At the other end of the table, Pakistan, the Netherlands and Ireland have already seen their knockout hopes extinguished.

Group A: Australia in command, India-South Africa battle heats up:

Australia have looked every bit the tournament favourites, winning all three matches in dominant fashion to sit atop Group A with six points and a tournament-best net run rate of +4.391.

Comfortable victories over South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands have placed them within touching distance of the semi-finals, with clashes against Pakistan and India still to come. One more victory should mathematically seal qualification, while their superior net run rate provides an additional safety cushion.

India occupy second place with four points after convincing wins over Pakistan and the Netherlands before suffering their first setback against South Africa.

Harmanpreet Kaur's side still controls much of its own destiny, but the margin for error has disappeared. Victories over Bangladesh and Australia would almost certainly secure a semi-final berth, while another defeat could prove costly if South Africa maintain their winning momentum.

South Africa have recovered impressively after a heavy opening defeat to Australia. Narrowly overcoming Pakistan before registering an important six-wicket win against India has reignited their campaign, although a negative net run rate of -0.546 remains a concern.

With fixtures against the Netherlands and Bangladesh remaining, the Proteas not only need to keep winning but also improve their net run rate in case qualification is decided on tiebreakers.

Bangladesh continue to punch above their weight after collecting two victories from three outings. Wins against the Netherlands and Pakistan have kept them firmly in contention despite a one-sided defeat to Australia. However, the toughest phase of their campaign lies ahead, with consecutive matches against India and South Africa likely to determine whether they can complete one of the tournament's biggest surprises.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and tournament debutants the Netherlands have been officially eliminated after losing each of their opening three matches. Although both sides are out of semi-final contention, they still have the opportunity to finish their campaigns on a positive note and potentially influence the qualification race by upsetting one of the remaining contenders.

Group B: England and West Indies hold the advantage:

Hosts England have strengthened their grip on Group B after winning all three matches to sit comfortably on six points. Victories over Sri Lanka, Ireland and Scotland have highlighted the depth within the squad, although tougher examinations await against West Indies and defending champions New Zealand. One win from those two fixtures would guarantee England a place in the last four.

West Indies are also perfectly placed after beginning their campaign with three consecutive victories. Hayley Matthews' side made an early statement by defeating defending champions New Zealand before edging past Scotland and Sri Lanka in two closely fought contests

While their performances have not always been convincing, another victory from matches against England and Ireland would be enough to secure qualification.

Defending champions New Zealand remain alive, but only just. Consecutive defeats to West Indies and Sri Lanka left the White Ferns staring at an early exit before they kept their campaign alive with a tense victory over Ireland. Even so, their qualification hopes are no longer entirely in their own hands. They must defeat both Scotland and England and hope results elsewhere work in their favour.

Scotland have earned widespread praise despite winning just one of their first three matches. The newcomers have pushed both West Indies and England before narrowly falling short, and now require victories over New Zealand and Sri Lanka to remain in contention.

Sri Lanka's campaign has followed a similar pattern of inconsistency. After an opening loss to England, they produced one of the shocks of the tournament by defeating defending champions New Zealand before another defeat to West Indies dented their hopes. Their remaining fixtures against Ireland and Scotland offer a realistic chance to stay alive, though qualification will likely depend on favourable outcomes elsewhere.

Ireland's wait for a first-ever Women's T20 World Cup victory continues. Despite pushing both England and New Zealand deep into their respective contests, three straight defeats have ended their semi-final aspirations. They now have two final opportunities to create history before bowing out of the tournament.

The road to the semi-finals:

With two group matches remaining for every team, the qualification picture remains finely balanced in both groups.

Australia and England require just one more victory to officially book their semi-final places, while West Indies are similarly well positioned. Group A, meanwhile, promises a dramatic finish, with India, South Africa and Bangladesh all realistically capable of joining Australia in the knockout stages.

As the competition enters its decisive week, every run scored and every wicket taken could prove decisive, particularly with net run rate expected to play a significant role if teams finish level on points. The final round of fixtures promises high-stakes cricket as the race for the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals reaches its conclusion.

--IANS

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