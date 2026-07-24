Abhijit Vaghani explains difference between making mainstream commercial and independent music

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Music composer and producer Abhijit Vaghani, who has been the creative force behind many Bollywood songs in his 27 years of career, has chalked out the difference between making mainstream commercial music and independent music.

The music producer spoke with IANS at his studio in the city amidst a busy schedule, and explained that while film music comes with a lot of creative restrictions, indie music is more liberating.

When asked what is more exciting for him as a composer, to make music within set boundaries in a commercial zone or making indie music, he said, “That's a very good question. I've never been asked that question. But this is a very creative, subjective call for any individual. That, let's say, and when I say boundaries, it's not literally boundaries. It is a certain situation that you're given to do, or a certain topic. In independent music, if I woke up this morning and saw a bird, I would write a song about it. If I saw a yellow car yesterday, I would write a song about it. If I'm sad, I wrote a sad song. Independent music is very free, with zero situations, the situations you create”.

He told IANS, “Let's say if it's a movie. Now, movies have very different situations, but they almost have common 5-6 situations which are there. Sometimes it's sad, it's love, it's a party song, it's a wedding song or a travel song. If you are in the industry for a long time, these situations are well-embedded in you”.

“And if you're told even one word, that it's a travel song, then you understand what you're doing. So, in a way, it is helpful. In another way, let's say an independent person comes to me and tells me, ‘I feel like I want to make a song in the mountains’. Their words might be different, but I know that they have a travel song”, he added.

--IANS

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